LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – September 28, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up with a video package. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. Fans chant “NXT!” Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

No DQ Match: “B-Fab” Briana Brandy vs. Elektra Lopez

We go right to the ring and out comes Hit Row – “B-Fab” Briana Brandy with NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis. Adonis calls for the music to be cut but fans boo. Adonis says tonight is all about the ladies. The male members of Hit Row ask where all the ladies are at tonight. Adonis says it’s an honor and a gift to be in the presence of the ladies. Adonis hypes tonight’s NXT Women’s Title match and says today is the day of the ladies. Top Dolla plugs tonight’s match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, predicting that Toxic Attraction will win because they are three of the baddest bi… Scott and B-Fab cut him off and he says he was going to call them ladies. Scott says his title is not being defended tonight, again, because no one like Santos Escobar is coming for it. They go on and plug tonight’s NXT Cruiserweight Title match. They hype B-Fab up now and she says she will beat the brakes off her opponent like she owes her money. The music interrupts and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Elektra Lopez with Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

B-Fab takes off her jacket and ear rings as Lopez stares her down from the bottom of the ramp. They start brawling at ringside now. B-Fab brings it in the ring but Lopez rocks her with a forearm as the bell rings. They trade strikes now and rag-doll each other a bit by the hair. Lopez with knees to the gut. B-Fab with a kick to the face. B-Fab sends Lopez to the floor and then follows with a double axe handle off the apron.

B-Fab continues fighting Lopez at ringside, slamming her face into the edge of the apron. Lopez turns it around and drops B-Fab. Lopez goes under the ring for a trash can now. B-Fab attacks her before she can use it and slams her on the floor by her hair. Lopez counters and sends B-Fab into the steel ring steps. Mendoza charges at Top Dolla with a trash can but Dolla levels him. Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma start brawling at ringside as officials try to break it up. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and B-Fab stops Lopez from using a table at ringside. The other Superstars are no longer out. Fans want tables. Lopez drops B-Fab and scoops her but B-Fab slides out, shoving Lopez into the edge of the apron. B-Fab slams Lopez’s leg into the table leg while the table is flat on the ground but the leg is unfolded. B-Fab keeps this up, using the table leg again while talking trash. B-Fab brings it back in but Lopez takes control. Lopez slides kendo sticks and steel chairs in the ring now.

Lopez follows with a shot to the ribs, then slams B-Fab onto a chair. Lopez scoops B-Fab for another slam onto a chair. Lopez unfolds a chair and places it on the mat with the legs up. She approaches but B-Fab decks her, then drops her face-first into the legs of the chair. B-Fab grabs a chair and delivers a gut shot. B-Fab with a kendo stick shot to the gut, then over the back, and again over the back. Lopez comes back out of nowhere and drops B-Fab onto a chair in the corner, bending it.

Lopez stands another chair up and slams B-Fab onto it. Lopez scoops B-Fab in the middle of the ring and hits the sitdown powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Elektra Lopez

– After the match, Lopez stands tall and has her arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Hit Row comes back in and checks on B-Fab as Legado del Fantasma poses with Lopez at the entrance-way.

– We get a look at the recent honeymoon of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell, who are enjoying a day at the beach. They are being watched by Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. They get in the ocean but are scared away by a shark, which turns out to be Gargano in disguise.

– Joe Gacy is backstage sitting in a chair, staring ahead. He heads to the ring and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Joe Gacy is introduced in the ring. He’s taken a seat like last week. Gacy says contrary to popular opinion, this is still our safe space. Gacy says last week he made a huge impact and he has not been canceled, which is a reference to WWE pulling his tweets and video from last week’s “woke” promo after mainstream media attention.

Gacy says he made a bigger impact than Superstars like NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong, and Bron Breakker, using only his words, without throwing one punch because he speaks for a generation that no one understands, except for us – the enlightened ones, and the rest of you are living in a darkened obsolete world. Gacy says last week when he returned to the locker room, he saw nothing but triggered faces last week. He says he doesn’t understand because he is inclusive, and we can solve all conflicts with simple discussion and resolution.

Gacy goes on and says no one person can change the world, but he is here to usher in the world to a new normal. Gacy doesn’t want to take too much time because he knows a match is coming up, but he thanks everyone for their open minds. Fans boo.

Oney Lorcan vs. Xyon Quinn

The music interrupts Joe Gacy and out comes Xyon Quinn as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Quinn is former rugby star Daniel Vidot. Out next comes Oney Lorcan.

The bell rings and they lock up. Quinn drops Lorcan with a shoulder. Lorcan looks surprised. Quinn blocks and sends Lorcan over the top rope to the floor. Quinn chases Lorcan back in and levels him. Lorcan fights Quinn off and nails a clothesline. Lorcan mounts Quinn with strikes as some fans boo. Lorcan with a big chop in the corner, and more big strikes.

Lorcan beats Quinn down but Quinn tosses him with ease. Quinn runs into another punch. Lorcan takes Quinn’s leg out and mounts him with more punches. Lorcan grounds Quinn with a headlock now. Lorcan keeps fighting but Quinn takes the shots and hypes up. Quinn levels Lorcan and flattens him with a big running clothesline for a pop. Quinn with a running shoulder thrust in the corner, then a Samoan Drop, and a kip-up.

Quinn waits for Lorcan to get back up now and then charges, leveling him with a flying clothesline for the pin to win this rematch from last week’s WWE 205 Live, where Quinn also won.

Winner: Xyon Quinn

– After the match, Quinn stands tall as the music hits.

– We get a vignette with Grayson Waller. He talks about how he’s a thrill junkie as we see him surfing, sky diving and snowboarding. Waller says he saw his chance last week and he took it. Waller says his first official NXT singles match is for Roderick Strong’s Cruiserweight Title and after tonight, everyone will know his name.

– We go back to the ring and out come NXT Tag Team Champions MSK – Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Samantha Irvin is in the ring with MSK. She asks what’s next. They say they will keep smoking the tag team division and just because they have the titles, doesn’t mean they’re content. They will keep on being the fighting champions they said they would be way back when. It doesn’t matter if it’s the old bulls of NXT or the new blood, anyone can step up and get knocked back. The music interrupts and out comes The Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson.

Gibson wants to know where their title shot is. They say MSK’s little reign means nothing until they defend against The Grizzled Young Veterans. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams interrupt next as the music hits. Hayes shows off his NXT Breakout Tournament title shot and says he will be a champion. Trick gets hyped up and wants to take the titles now. Gibson doesn’t even know what Trick and Carmelo just said. He says the line for a title shot starts behind he and Drake. MSK tells them to shut up because the champs are talking. They dare Hayes to come for the titles because they will learn real quick. MSK taunts Gibson and Drake, saying they can step up to get beat again if they want. Gibson asks why everyone here talks in riddles.

The music interrupts and out comes Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. They were about to crack open a couple cold ones but they heard someone talking about the NXT Tag Team Titles. Jensen talks some trash and attacks Trick and Hayes. A brawl breaks out with all four teams. MSK leaps from the ring and takes The Vets, Hayes and Trick down at ringside. The four teams face off and talk trash to end the segment.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. She says Franky Monet is a good opponent and she’s not overlooking her, but she’s about to be added to her list of victims. Toxic Attractions walks by and rolls their eyes at Gonzalez. Mandy Rose says the title looks good on her, but would look a lot better on Rose.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

We go back to the ring and out first comes Toxic Attraction – Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne with Mandy Rose. They head to the ring to boos as we go back to commercial.

Back form the break and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are already out. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor. Dolin and Shirai go at it to start. They trade counters and Dolin takes Shirai down with a hurricanrana but Shirai botches the kip-up. Shirai comes right back with a dropkick. Jayne tags in and faces off with Shirai. They lock up for a test of strength but Jayne, sporting darker hair this week, rocks Shirai. Shirai fights back and unloads as Rose looks on from ringside.

Stark tags in and takes over on Jayne. Stark sweeps the leg and covers for 2. Jayne turns it into a 2 count but it’s reversed as they trade moves on the mat. Stark with another close 2 count. Jayne with another takedown for a 2 count. Stark and Jayne trade big strikes now. Stark goes to the apron and drops Jayne with a kick. Stark launches herself from the apron with a springboard onto Jayne for a close 2 count. Fans do dueling chants now. Dolin tags in but Stark doesn’t see it as Jayne takes her down. Dolin covers for 2. Stark with a jawbreaker on Dolin, then a clothesline.

Rose gets on the apron to distract Stark. All four get involved now. Stark and Shirai nail missile dropkicks to send the challengers out of the ring. Shirai tags in and runs the ropes but Dolin meets her at the ropes with a forearm to the face. Stark flies from the top and takes Jayne down on the floor. Dolin goes to the top and leaps out, taking Stark down at ringside. Shirai goes to the top and delivers her moonsault, taking down both challengers on the floor. Shirai stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jayne unloads on Shirai for a 2 count. Jayne with a suplex for another pin attempt. Jayne shows some frustration now. Shirai crawls for a tag but Jayne stops her. Shirai kicks Jayne away. Stark tags in and levels Jayne, then drops Dolin on the apron. Stark unloads on Jayne with kicks, then drops her with a German suplex. Stark kips up for a big pop.

Stark drops Jayne with a kick but Dolin breaks the pin up. Stark clotheslines Dolin over the top rope to the floor. Stark turns around to a big right hand from Jayne. Stark side-steps and scoops Jayne for a rolling senton. Stark goes to the top for the corkscrew moonsault but she has to roll through as Jayne moves. Jayne with a neckbreaker and both are down now as fans and Rose rally. Shirai and Dolin tag in now. Shirai unloads and drops Dolin on her face.

Shirai nails 619 on Dolin. Shirai kicks Jayne as she approaches on the apron. Shirai springboards in with the missile dropkick to Dolin for a close 2 count. Rose can’t believe it. Shirai with a Crossface submission to Dolin now. Shirai pulls Jayne in from under the bottom rope and applies a double Crossface to her challengers. Dolin gets her foot on the bottom rope to break it after a minute or two. Stark springboards in but Dolin catches her in a Full Nelson. Jayne drops Shirai as she approaches. Dolin with a Northern Lights suplex to Stark for a close 2 count. Toxic Attraction argue with the referee as fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

Jayne tags in and waits for Stark to get up. Jayne superkicks Stark, screams out and kicks again but Stark watches it and flips her into a GTS. Shirai tags in and dropkicks Dolin off the apron to the floor. Stark launches herself from the ring to the floor, taking Dolin back down. Stark backs Rose up now and they have words. Shirai drops Jayne with a palm strike in the ring now. Shirai goes to the top and hits her moonsault for the pin to retain, right as Stark appears to put Rose down next to Dolin at ringside.

Winners: Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

– After the match, Shirai stands tall as the music hits. Stark joins her and they raise the titles as we go to replays. Toxic Attraction looks on from the entrance-way as Shirai and Stark celebrate.

– We get a vignette from Bron Breakker, looking at his recent success. Bron says for the last two weeks he feels like he’s been shot out of a cannon. Breakker says in the ring he’s trash talking, his veins are bulging, it’s a white-knuckle thrill ride. Bron knows there’s a locker room full of studs in the back but he’s here to whoop ass. He knows what he’s saying is harsh but he doesn’t give a shit, if you want a friend, go get a dog, because his goal is to be NXT Champion. He tells Tommaso Ciampa that he is not a patient guy to end the vignette.

Boa vs. Andre Chase

We go back to the ring and out comes Tian Sha – Boa with Mei Ying. Boa slowly walks to the ring with Ying right behind him. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers plug the 2022 Royal Rumble from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. The announcers are joined by NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa via FaceTime. Vic asks him about Bron Breakker’s comments. He says Bron had a hell of a video package and first two weeks, and he is special, but maybe we don’t need to put him in the WWE Hall of Fame just yet. Ciampa understands Bron isn’t patient, message heard loud and clear, but now Breakker can listen to the champ. Ciampa talks about how it took him more than 900 days to get the title back, when he didn’t even lose it in the first place. Ciampa says no one beat him for it before, and on one will beat him for it now. Ciampa knows Breakker vs. Ciampa will happen eventually and when it does, Breakker will drown in an ocean of inexperience. Ciampa kisses the NXT Title belt and says goodbye. We go back to the ring and out comes Andre Chase, representing his Andre Chase University and taunting Ying.

The bell rings and they go at it with Chase taking control on the mat. Boa tries to counter but Chase grounds him by the arm. Chase backs away from Boa on the ropes but Boa nails a stiff kick. Boa goes to work and delivers big knee strikes to the gut to put Chase down. Boa stomps on Chase’s hand but Chase ducks a roundhouse kick and drops him.

Chase stomps away while Boa is down now, talking trash and putting the boots to him. Chase mounts Boa with right hands. Chase drives an elbow into Boa’s face and keeps working him over. Chase mounts Boa’s back and grounds him in a submission as Ying looks on from the bottom of the entrance-way. Boa fights back but Chase keeps control and yells in his face.

Boa catches a kick and levels Chase with a kick of his own. Boa mounts some offense and kicks Chase out of the ring. Chase throws a fit and calls Boa a son of a bitch. Chase turns around to Ying and talks some trash but gets hit with her smoke in the face while the referee was distracted by Boa. Chase stumbles back into the ring but Boa drops him with a new finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Boa

– After the match, Boa stands tall and poses as the music hits. He quickly exits the ring and joins Ying as the referee checks on Chase. We go to replays. Chase throws a fit in the ring and wipes his face as Tian Sha watches from ringside.

– We get another video from the honeymoon of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are talking about how InDex are headed to their hotel room now, what could go wrong there? Gargano gets a maid to open the room for him, saying he lost his key. Gargano goes through a suitcase and finds Indi’s underwear, then a long pack of condoms. Indi and Dexter enter their room and Gargano scrambles for a place to hide but one of his shoes ends up in the suitcase. Gargano is hiding in the closet. Indi jumps on the bed and tells Lumis to give it to her. Gargano thinks they are being intimate but they’re just having a pillow fight. Indi is ready for a nap now. Gargano, thinking they’re asleep, sneaks out of the closet and Lumis is wide awake. Lumis gives him a thumbs up and pulls the condoms out of his robe pocket.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Grayson Waller vs. Roderick Strong

We go back to the ring and The Diamond Mine is already out – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong with The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, manager Malcolm Bivens, and coach Hachiman. The music hits and out comes Grayson Waller but he drops Strong with a sneak attack and goes to work.

Waller sends Strong to the floor and levels him again as fans pop. Strong throws a fit at ringside as Waller returns to the ring. We go to commercial.

