WWE NXT Results – September 7, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network opens up live on a tape delay as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Ember Moon makes her way to the ring. Kay Lee Ray is out next as Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it. KLR takes control on the mat with a body scissors. Moon turns it around as fans do dueling chants. Moon drops KLR with a shoulder. KLR has an arm drag blocked. Moon tosses her and dropkicks her for a 2 count. Moon works on the arm now. Moon with a big kick. KLR turns it around in the corner and goes to work on the arm and shoulder. Moon tries to fight back but KLR clubs her to the mat and drives her down face-first for a 2 count.

KLR yanks at the arm in the corner now. KLR with a standing submission as she bends Moon’s fingers now. KLR takes Moon down into a cross armbreaker in the middle of the ring. Moon rolls over but KLR kicks out at 2. Moon with another pin attempt. Moon launches KLR with a head scissors. Moon with clotheslines now to mount offense. Moon with an enziguri. Moon yells out for a pop before attacking with more offense. Moon with a top rope double knees but KLR kicks out at 2.

Moon goes into a Crossface submission in the middle of the ring. They tangle on the mat and Moon applies another submission. KLR keeps control for the next few minutes as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Moon kicks out at 2 as KLR shows some frustration. KLR keeps control and delivers two big slaps to the face while Moon is on her knees. Moon gets fired up from her knees now. KLR ends up turned upside down in the corner as Moon delivers a stiff kick. KLR kicks out at 2. Moon charges but hits the top turnbuckle. KLR goes on and delivers a tornado DDT for another close 2 count.

More back and forth between the two now. Moon blocks a suplex and tosses KLR over the top rope to the floor. Moon runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to the floor. Moon brings it back in and goes to the top but KLR blocks the Eclipse. KLR slams Moon to the mat as fans boo. KLR climbs to the top and flies at Moon but can’t put her away. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Moon and KLR trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Moon with a big sitdown powerbomb but it’s not enough. Moon can’t believe it, neither can KLR. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They trade several pin attempts. KLR catches Moon with the Gory Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

– After the match, KLR stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays and KLR looks on from the ramp.

– McKenzie Mitchell talks with Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Ridge Holland backstage. It’s mentioned that the NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line in tonight’s main event. Burch says he is back and Lorcan says they will take back what they never lost tonight. Holland says anyone who steps to this group will get hurt. Dunne tells Lorcan and Burch to not just get the titles back, but end MSK tonight.

– Still to come, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from over the weekend of Indi Hartwell’s bachelorette party at some restaurant. Candice LeRae, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, McKenzie Mitchell and several other women are there. Indi says she was lost before Dexter Lumis came into her life. She gives Candice thanks for being there for her. Candice gives a speech and goes on about how she didn’t approve of Dexter at first but now she realizes Dexter really loves Indi and that’s all she can really ask for. Candice raises a toast to Indi and Dexter. Indi hugs Candice. Indi wonders what is going on at Dexter’s party. Candice says she may have some spy gear that’s being used at the party. Indi and Candice walk off to spy on Dexter’s bachelor party.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Breakout Tournament winner Carmelo Hayes. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar with Elektra Lopez on the stage. They’re joined by Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde as they head to the ring together.

The bell rings and they lock up. Santos takes it to the ropes and backs off after a quick jab. Santos works on the arm now, taking Hayes down. They break and Santos taunts Hayes. Hayes works on Escobar’s arm now, taking him down in the middle of the ring. They counter and show each other up. Hayes with a hurricanrana, sending Escobar to the floor to regroup.

Escobar runs back in and ends up catching Hayes, slamming him face-first into the mat. Escobar with a knee to the back. Escobar stays on Hayes and works him around the ring as fans start cheering for Hit Row to taunt Escobar. Escobar drops Hayes with a DDT for a 2 count, and another pin attempt.

More back and forth now as Hayes mounts some offense. Hayes with a pump kick to the jaw. Escobar sends Hayes to the floor, face-first into the edge of the announce table. We go to commercial with Escobar standing tall in the ring.

Back from the break and Escobar has Hayes down. Escobar turns Hayes over into a Crab, then drops a knee to the lower back for a 2 count. Escobar with a leg drop. Escobar sends Hayes to the corner and clotheslines him, and again. Escobar drops Hayes in the corner again. Escobar with running double knees to the chest int he corner. Escobar takes Hayes to the top and uppercuts him. Escobar climbs up for a big hurricanrana for another close 2 count, and another quick pin attempt.

Escobar keeps Hayes down and drives elbows as fans try to rally for Hayes. Escobar with a Crossface now while pounding on Hayes with fists. Hayes goes to the floor to regroup but Escobar stays on him, slamming his arm into the steel ring steps. Escobar with the Crab on the steel steps now as the referee counts. Escobar brings it back in for another pin attempt in the middle of the ring. Escobar stands on Hayes on the middle rope but wastes some time and Hayes turns it around. Hayes with a leg drop, sending Escobar to the floor to regroup.

Hayes follows and slams Escobar face-first into the announce table. Hayes brings it back in and hits a flying clothesline, then a knee to the jaw. Hayes with a modified Cutter for a 2 count. Hayes goes to the apron and springboards in but Escobar knees him in mid-air. Escobar goes for a Phantom Driver but Hayes counters with double knees. Hayes drops Escobar face-first for a 2 count. Escobar rolls to the apron but Hayes launches himself over the top with a DDT into the edge of the apron.

Wilde and Mendoza distract the referee, allowing Lopez to scoop Hayes and slam him on the bottom of the ramp. The referee counts as Hayes rolls back in at 7. Escobar waits for him and delivers the Phantom Driver for the pin to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Legado del Fantasma stands tall together in the middle of the ring as the music hits.

– We see Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter backstage warming up for their title shot.

– We go to the pre-recorded video from the weekend where Malcolm Bivens announced The Creed Brothers for tonight’s show. Roderick Strong welcomed them to The Diamond Mine and said the real work begins now.

– The announcers plug Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and Connor’s Cure. We go to a break.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with NXT General Manager William Regal. He announces a big Fatal 4 Way for next week with the winner earning a title shot from NXT Champion Samoa Joe. It will be Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne.

The Creed Brothers vs. Paxton Averill and Chuckie Viola

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – The Creed Brothers, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, with Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, and Roderick Strong. Their enhancement talent opponents are already waiting in the ring, Paxton Averill and Chuckie Viola.

Brutus starts off with Paxton and goes to work on him, delivering a big uppercut in the corner. Brutus takes right hands but just scoops his opponent and dumps him over the top rope.

Brutus decks the other opponent and brings Paxton back in the ring. Paxton tags out and Brutus launches Chuckie with a big suplex. Julius wants to be tagged in. Brutus slaps his brother in the face. Julius goes to work on Chuckie and dominates him. The Creed Brothers continue to decimate Viola and Averill for the next few minutes, hitting a Super Collider and more big power moves. Julius delivers a big double slam and a clothesline to get the win.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

– After the match, Malcolm is congratulated at ringside by Barrett. The Diamond Mine stands tall in the middle of the ring as we go to replays.

– Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are backstage getting ready for their title defense. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with Ember Moon, asking about tonight’s rough loss to Kay Lee Ray. Moon says it’s been a rough few months. She says she and her partner lost the titles, she lost her partner, and she’s lost every match in between. Moon says it took KLR to wake her up and she doesn’t want to feel this way anymore. Moon knows what she has to do, so stay tuned. She walks off.

– Hit Row is in the studio with words for Legado del Fantasma. B-Fab says she has a big problem with Elektra Lopez for how she said hello with the steel pipe two weeks ago.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Out next are the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions – Zoey Stark is out first. Io Shirai is out next. They head to the ring together for their first match since winning the straps at Great American Bash on July 6. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

Stark begins with Catanzaro. Catanzaro with a takedown and a headlock. They trade counters and Stark tags Shirai in. Carter also tags in. Shirai gets the upperhand and the tension between the champs continues. Carter dropkicks Shirai for a 2 count. Carter grounds Shirai with an armbar. Catanzaro takes over on Shirai but Shirai traps her in the corner and drops her. The referee checks on Catanzaro and backs Shirai away. Stark tags back in as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Stark has Catanzaro grounded but she fights up and out. Stark overpowers and tosses Kacy but Carter tagged herself in. Carter unloads and takes Stark down in the corner, and also knocks Shirai off the apron. Carter with another takedown to Stark and a kick to the face for a close 2 count. Stark blocks two kicks and levels Carter with a roundhouse kick of her own. Shirai tags in and delivers 619 to Carter, then a punt kick to Kacy from the apron.

Shirai goes to the top with the missile dropkick to Carter for a close 2 count. Shirai works Carter over while she’s on the mat now, covering for another 2 count and going into a Crossface. Shirai finally breaks the hold. Shirai drops Carter with a right hand, then taunts and talks some trash while she’s down. Shirai works Carter over some more with strikes while she’s on her knees. Shirai runs into a kick. Catanzaro tags herself in. They double team Shirai but Shirai kicks out at 2 as Kacy covers off a wheelbarrow moonsault double team.

Carter comes back in but Shirai avoids the double team, then drops Carter with a German. Shirai keeps control and in comes Stark as they argue some. Stark drops Carter with a kick for 2. Stark sends Carter into the corner but she knocks Shirai down on the apron at the same time. Carter ends up dropping Stark on her face. Carter stalls and fails to capitalize. Catanzaro tags in for the big double team from the corner but Shirai makes the save with a missile dropkick.

Stark blocks Catanzaro with a big right hand, then nails a sliding kick for a close 2 count. Stark with the big knee to the face finisher. Shirai tags in and delivers her big moonsault to Catanzaro for the pin to retain.

Winners: Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

– After the match, Shirai and Stark stand tall as the music hits. They have their arms raised and we go to replays. Catanzaro and Carter look on from the stage as the champs celebrate in the ring. Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne attack Catanzaro and Carter from behind, laying them out on the stage. Rose is wearing a protective face mask form last week’s attack. Fans boo as Rose, Dolin and Jayne stand tall.

– We get a backstage promo form Kyle O’Reilly, who talks about closing a chapter on his career over the past few months. He says what feels really good is not giving a damn anymore. He goes on about how the end game is Samoa Joe and the NXT Title, and how he’s more focused on what the title represents. Kyle says at Takeover 36 one obsession ended, and another begins next week with the Fatal 4 Way.

– Still to come, footage from Dexter Lumis’ bachelor party. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for Dexter Lumis’ bachelor party. We see Lumis, Johnny Gargano, Drake Maverick, Odyssey Jones and a zombie referee riding in a limousine. Gargano wonders who’s paying for this. He says he’s not paying for any of it, including the wedding. They stop and pick up Cameron Grimes, who is paying for everything. They go to an indoor go-kart track first, then they do axe throwing, jump around at the trampoline park, and then play laser tag. We see Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell spying on them at various points. After a day of fun, it looks like Gargano and Lumis might be friends, or close to it now. Indi and Candice appear and they are excited about this. Gargano asks if they’ve been spying again. Indi says everyone is on the same page, and Gargano actually says yes, we are. There’s a big group hug now. Gargano says let’s go have a wedding. The announcers plug the InDex wedding for next week.

– We get a quick vignette with Tian Sha’s Boa and Mei Ying. Boa says it’s time. Ying spits her mist as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Franky Monet and Jessi Kamea are backstage, talking about how everyone on Twitter is talking about them. Robert Stone rushes in and he’s out of breath. He just came from William Regal’s office and has big news for next week – Franky will get to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Monet is excited.

Mei Ying vs. Virginia Ferry

We go back to the ring and out comes Tian Sha – Mei Ying with Boa. Ying gets up from her throne and heads to the ring for her official singles debut. Her opponent waits in the ring, enhancement talent Virginia Ferry.

The bell rings and Ying stares Ferry down. Ferry charges and Ying strikes, then takes her down. Ying flattens Ferry with a kick as Boa looks on. Ying with a shot to the throat to drop Ferry again. Ying cartwheels into a kick and delivers another while Ferry is down. Ying grabs Ferry by the throat and takes her down, holding her to the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Mei Ying

– After the match, Tian Sha stands tall together as the music hits.

– We see LA Knight riding his convertible around the city. Knight says it’s championship season and Samoa Joe’s time is up. He says everyone needs to quit crying about him being in the Fatal 4 Way. Ciampa goes on and says everyone will cry next week as he slaps around three NXT fan favorites to become the #1 contender.

– MSK are backstage warming up for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get the colorful NXT promo to hype next week’s reset.

– Back from the break and we get a backstage promo from Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa talks about how he’s not motivated, and a motivated Ciampa is a dangerous Ciampa. Ciampa was motivated to kick Ridge Holland’s ass but now he has two goals – beat up Pete Dunne and take back “Goldie” next week. Ciampa tosses his chair and storms off.

– The announcers hype next week’s NXT episode.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. MSK

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch come out with Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK are out next – Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Taylor does formal ring introductions as the two sides face off.

The bell rings and Burch starts off with Carter. Some fans chant “welcome back!” at Burch. They lock up and end up in the corner as Burch backs off. Burch takes Carter to the ground and works him over. Carter dropkicks the leg out but Lorcan tags back in and takes over on Carter. MSK takes turns on Lorcan now. Carter gets backed into the corner by Lorcan but then fights them both off.

Burch comes in with uppercuts to Carter. Carter gets double teamed again. Carter ducks double clotheslines and nails a flying corkscrew to take them both down. Lee tags in and the champs end up sending the challengers to the floor. MSK stand tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Burch is in control. We see Dunne and Holland looking on from ringside. Carter tries to mount offense on Lorcan now. Lorcan with big chops in the middle of the ring while screaming at Carter. Carter smacks himself around and then unloads on Lorcan. Lorcan takes it back to the corner. Burch tags back in but Carter avoids a double team, sending Lorcan to the floor. Carter with a jumping knee to Burch in the middle of the ring.

Vic reminds us how Lorcan and Burch never lost the straps months ago. Lee tags in and unloads. Lee with a corkscrew kick to Lorcan to put him back down. Carter tags in and they double team Lorcan but Burch makes the save just in time. Carter nails a big moonsault to the floor to take Lorcan down at the ramp. Carter brings Lorcan back in and goes to the top. Lorcan ends up dropping Carter. Lorcan with an ankle lock on Carter in the middle of the ring. Lee runs in to make the save but Burch drops him and applies a Crossface while Lorcan has the ankle lock applied.

Carter breaks his hold and sends Lorcan into Burch to break that hold. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Holland and Dunne look on. Carter mounts big offense and nails a superkick to Burch. Lee tags in and they hit the double team finisher to Lorcan from the corner for the pin to retain.

Winners: MSK

– After the match, MSK stands tall in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. MSK hits the stage now, raising the straps in the air as Holland and Dunne watch from the stage. MSK heads to the back. Burch slowly gets back to his feet now. Dunne looks at Holland and nods at him. Holland levels Burch with a headbutt. Lorcan is shocked. Dunne superkicks Lorcan and stomps away on him as fans boo. Dunne sends Lorcan into the arms of Holland, and then kicks him in the head before Holland powerslams him. Holland and Dunne stand tall to “you suck!” chants now. They go to exit the ring but Holland walks back over and drops Burch with another headbutt. NXT goes off the air with Dunne and Holland looking back at the ring as the “you suck!” chants pick up.