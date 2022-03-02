WWE NXT Roadblock Episode Announced For Next Week

A special Roadblock edition of WWE NXT has been announced for next Tuesday on the USA Network.

NXT Roadblock will be headlined by a Triple Threat for the NXT Title with Bron Breakker defending against Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler.

WWE first used the Roadblock name for a main roster live event and WWE Network pay-per-view on March 12, 2016 in Toronto. “Roadblock: End of The Line” was then held on December 18, 2016 as a RAW brand pay-per-view from Pittsburgh. NXT Roadblock is the first time WWE has used the name since December 2016.

Below is the current line-up for NXT Roadblock:

Triple Threat for the NXT Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals

Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez