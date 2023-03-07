WWE NXT Roadblock Preview For Tonight (3/7/2023)

WWE NXT is back.

At 8/7c tonight on USA Network, WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 goes down live from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s annual themed special event is Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT Women’s Championship as well as Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jane in a battle of former Toxic Attraction members, Andre Chase vs. Joe Gacy, Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Jailhouse Street Fight, as well as Shawn Michaels on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight starting 8/7c for live WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 results coverage from Orlando, FL.