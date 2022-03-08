WWE NXT Roadblock Preview For Tonight (3/8)

NXT will present the special Roadblock episode tonight on the USA Network at 8 PM EST. The following matches have been announced-

-NXT Championship Triple Threat: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler

-NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium (C) vs. The Creed Brothers

-Falls Count Anywhere Match: LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

It’s expected that the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic will continue on tonight’s show with two semifinal matches – Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray & Io Shirai vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter.

