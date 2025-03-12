WWE NXT Roadblock Results – March 11, 2025

WWE NXT Results – March 11, 2025

Venue: The Theater at Madison Square Garden – New York, New York

Commentary Team: Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Match 1: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Fraxiom – TNA World Tag Team Championship

Matt Hardy and Axiom kicked things off with a collar-and-elbow tie-up. Matt gained early control with a wrist lock, but Axiom quickly countered into a cravate. After a series of exchanges, Matt powered through with a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. Jeff Hardy tagged in, executing a catapult leg drop combination for another two-count. The Hardys continued their dominance, landing a jawbreaker-clothesline combo.

Frazer entered the match, dropkicking Matt’s knee, followed by a series of rapid-fire strikes. Axiom and Frazer launched a high-flying offensive, including a Suicide Dive Party and an Orihara Moonsault. After a near fall off a snap suplex, Axiom maintained control with a sleeper hold. Matt fought back, and chaos ensued with high-impact maneuvers, including an Avalanche Spanish Fly from Axiom and Frazer’s Phoenix Splash.

Jeff Hardy turned the tide with a Whisper in the Wind and Twist of Fate, setting up for the finish. Despite a misfire from Axiom, Matt capitalized with another Twist of Fate, followed by Jeff’s Swanton Bomb for the win.

Winners & Still TNA World Tag Team Champions: The Hardy Boyz via Pinfall

Backstage & Promo Segments:

Jaida Parker confronts Mickie James: Jaida claims she’s next in line for the NXT Women’s Championship. Mickie advises her to seize the opportunity and make a statement at Stand & Deliver.

The Family strategizes: Stacks expresses regret for Tony D’s loss, but Tony reassures him. They set their sights on next week’s six-person tag match against Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame.

Match 2: Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

Perez showcased agility early on, evading Grace and targeting her knee. Grace retaliated with a bell clap, an inside-out suplex, and a spinebuster. Perez relentlessly worked on Grace’s left knee, locking in various submissions and striking it repeatedly.

Grace fought through the pain, countering with a German suplex and two bodyslams. However, her knee buckled during an attempted move, allowing Perez to capitalize with a chop block and a crossface. After an intense exchange, Grace landed a spinning back fist and a rolling Death Valley Driver, finishing Perez off with Beast Mode for the victory.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via Pinfall

Backstage Segment:

Oba Femi crosses paths with The Undertaker: Taker gives Oba a word of advice, reminding him of the importance of his title defense.

Match 3: Oba Femi (c) vs. Moose – WWE NXT Championship

The bout began with a fierce exchange of strikes, with Femi overpowering Moose early. Moose fought back, hitting a uranage slam and a senton splash for a near fall. The two traded power moves, with Femi countering a crossbody attempt with a brutal European uppercut.

Moose shifted momentum with a superplex, but Femi answered with a lariat. After a chaotic sequence outside the ring, Moose delivered a uranage slam through the announce table, followed by a spear for a dramatic two-count. Femi, however, countered a pump kick into Fall From Grace to secure the win.

Winner & Still WWE NXT Champion: Oba Femi via Pinfall

Segments:

Sol Ruca vs. Chelsea Green announced: Sol will challenge for the WWE Women’s U.S. Championship next week.

Sol will challenge for the WWE Women’s U.S. Championship next week. Fallon Henley demands a rematch: Henley calls out AVA for ducking her and is set for a match next week. Ethan Page makes his presence known, taking shots at Ricky Saints.

Match 4: Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans – New York City Street Fight

The match erupted with an all-out brawl. Evans showcased his high-flying ability, landing a suicide dive and a handspring corkscrew kick. Page countered with a gut punch and used a steel chair to his advantage. Evans retaliated with a hurricanrana into a chair and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall.

The action escalated as Evans delivered a flying cutter through a table. Page, however, countered with Ego’s Edge but couldn’t put Evans away. Evans regained control with a Twist of Fate on a chair, followed by a Springboard Cutter for the victory. After the match, a rogue group attacked both competitors.

Winner: Je’Von Evans via Pinfall

Interview Segment:

Eddy Thorpe & Trick Williams brawl ringside: In a heated exchange, Trick Williams attacked Thorpe after being taunted in front of the crowd.

Match 5: Giulia (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) – Winner Takes All Match (NXT Women’s & North American Championships)

Both champions displayed technical brilliance, countering each other’s signature moves. Giulia gained early control with a missile dropkick, but Vaquer responded with a headscissors takedown to the floor.

Giulia executed a Hangman’s NeckBreaker off the apron and locked in Rings of Saturn. Vaquer fought back with a series of superkicks and a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. After a tense back-and-forth, Vaquer nailed two SVBs to secure the win, unifying the titles.

Winner & New WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion: Stephanie Vaquer via Pinfall