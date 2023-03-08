WWE NXT Roadblock Results – March 7, 2023

WWE NXT is back.

At 8/7c tonight on USA Network, WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 goes down live from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s annual themed special event is Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT Women’s Championship as well as Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jane in a battle of former Toxic Attraction members, Andre Chase vs. Joe Gacy, Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Jailhouse Street Fight, as well as Shawn Michaels on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Roadblock results from Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (3/7/2023)

The Roadblock 2023 special-themed episode of WWE NXT kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature narrated by the legendary John Cena.

Tiffany’s Epiphanies

From there, we see Tiffany Stratton in a studio and she begins giving her “Tiffany’s epiphanies.” She runs down the lineup and brings up the stakes involved in many of the matches, as footage is cut in while she talks.

Jailhouse Street Fight

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dijak

Once she wraps up, we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. as the camera pans the crowd and Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the 2023 installment of WWE NXT Roadblock.

Tony D’Angelo’s theme hits and “Da Don” makes his way out and heads to the ring for our opening contest. He makes his way to the ring accompanied by Stacks for his Jailhouse Street Fight showdown against Dijak.

He settles in the ring and Vic Joseph runs down the rules for this unique match, which are shown in a graphic that flashes on the screen. His theme dies down and now the entrance tune for his opposition plays.

Dijak emerges as the color on the screen transitions to black-and-white. He heads to the ring around the Jailhouse set up at ringside, which you must lock your opponent inside to earn the victory in this bout. We see footage in a split screen window of Dijak’s gruesome finger injury from his last high-profile match-up.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. We see a night-stick used straight out of the gate, as D’Angelo takes it to Dijak. He knocks him out to the floor and heads out after him. He hits a nice belly-to-belly suplex on Dijak on the floor.