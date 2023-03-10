WWE NXT Roadblock Viewership And Rating Report For 3/7/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Roadblock edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network on Tuesday drew 624,000 viewers.

This is a 12.43% increase from the Roadblock go-home show’s 555,000 viewers last week.

NXT received a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is an increase of 30.76% from the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.17 key demo rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, a 30.59% increase from the 170,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.13 key demo rating.

NXT was ranked #13 on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.17 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #21 on cable.

This week, NXT ranked #50 in cable viewership. This is an improvement over last week’s cable viewership ranking of #66.

The total audience for Tuesday’s NXT was the highest since February 14, and the fourth-highest of the year so far. This was also the highest key demo rating since the December 13 post-Deadline episode. The NXT viewership and key demo rating on Tuesday were both higher than the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was up 12.43% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 30.76%.