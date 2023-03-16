WWE NXT Roxanne Perez Angle Is Thought To Be A “Cover Story” For Something Else

As seen on the WWE NXT Roadblock special, Roxanne Perez defeated Meiko Satomura to retain her title. Perez, however, unexpectedly passed out following the match, in a moment similar to Shawn Michaels’ 1995 collapse on WWE RAW.

Shawn Michaels announced a multi-woman ladder match to determine a potential new champion. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com made the following observation about Roxanne during Wrestling Observer Radio:

“The reason it’s so vague is because the actual situation really is so vague, they actually don’t know what exactly is going on. So until they do, they kind of have to go in there with, ‘Well, we don’t know if she’s stripped (of the title)’. Just a whole bunch of things going on.”

“What I was told was it’s a vague situation in the sense that, hopefully there’s nothing wrong, but there might be. She didn’t faint after the match, that was a cover story for the fact that something may or may not be going on, and they don’t know exactly, so therefore they did the Shawn Michaels angle.”

Bryan Alvarez, Meltzer’s co-host, asked how Roxanne could wrestle a full match if something was wrong. Meltzer responded that it might have been a shoulder injury that Roxanne was able to overcome. Meltzer added, “I was just told that it’s a cover story for something, and they don’t know exactly what it is so therefore it’s a vague story, because the actual situation is vague.”

