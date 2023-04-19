Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023 Show

It’s almost time for Spring Breakin’.

On Tuesday night, several new matches were announced for the annual themed episode of WWE NXT.

During the 4/18 episode of NXT on USA, several bouts were made official for the aforementioned themed show, which takes place next Tuesday night, April 25, 2023.

Featured below is the latest officially advertised lineup for the 4/25 show.

WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ 2023

NXT Championship

* Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Championship

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell (c)

Trunk Match

* Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly

* Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase

* Brooks Jensen and Kiana James vs. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade

* Oba Femi vs. TBA

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 4/25 for live WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023 results coverage from Orlando, FL.