WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Results – April 25, 2023

WWE NXT is back.

The annual WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ themed event goes down tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is an NXT Title match, with Carmelo Hayes defending against Grayson Waller, as well as a triple-threat match for the NXT Women’s title, with Indi Hartwell defending against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton.

Also scheduled for the special event this evening is Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Pretty Deadly in a Trunk match, Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase, Brooks Jensen & Kiana James vs. Josh Briggs & Fallon Henley, Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade, as well as Oba Femi vs. TBA.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ results from Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ RESULTS (4/25/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get this week’s show officially off-and-running.

From there, we shoot to “earlier today” footage of the “picnic of the year” with various WWE NXT Superstars. Hank Ledger is shown talking on the phone to Tank Ledger. We see Ivy Nile beating Pretty Deadly in arm-wrestling.

It’s a party at WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ this evening! The guys and gals talk about some of the matches scheduled for tonight and we see some more fun and drama from the Spring Breakin’ picnic.

Trunk Match

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Pretty Deadly

We then shoot inside the CWC inside the WWE PC where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the annual WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ themed event. The camera pans the venue and then we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music of “Da Don.”

On that note, we see Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo emerge and head down to the ring for the first-ever Trunk match, which will be kicking things off inside the squared circle this evening.

Vic Joseph informs us that the car involved in tonight’s Trunk match will be a 1947 custom dodge from Lorenzo “Stacks'” Uncle Henry Hill. The duo settles in the ring and their music dies down.

Now the theme for Pretty Deadly hits and the former WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions head down to the ring. As they stop to do their joint pose, D’Angelo and Stacks strike and the fight is on.

The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running and we see the Pretty Deadly duo immediately shift the momentum in their favor, beating down D’Angelo and Stacks at ringside near the ring apron. They grab some weapons such as steel chains and steel chairs and head into the ring.

D’Angelo starts to take over, throwing one member of Pretty Deadly out to the floor and then chucking his own teammate, Stacks, onto the other who was already slumped down in the corner against the turnbuckles.

Pretty Deadly and D’Angelo and Stacks all brawl outside the ring and the fight makes its’ way behind the curtain backstage. We see Pretty Deadly come back out into the arena at ringside to grab some more weapons, with each grabbing a trash can lid.

Stacks drop kicks one into their face and then D’Angelo beats the hell out of them with the other, before the two drop them and reach under the ring to pull out a table. We see them fight over to a children’s pool filled with balls like you’d see in a pit at Chuck E. Cheese.

Now Pretty Deadly takes over and after grounding D’Angelo and Stacks, they run the table backstage and come back out gloating that it won’t be used now. D’Angelo recovers and runs a wheel barrow into the injured knee of one member of Pretty Deadly.

D’Angelo looks to use a crowbar but Pretty Deadly moves and he smashes the ring steps with it. D’Angelo ends up back-suplexing both members of Pretty Deadly into the aforementioned kiddie pit ball pool. Stacks follows up with a splash using a surf board and we then head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see balls from the ball pit scattered all over the place. Pretty Deadly are in control. They set up a football in front of Stacks and run and kick a field goal, with the ball being pulled away and the shot blasting him directly in the dome.

Tony D’Angelo helps fight his team’s way back into the offensive driver’s seats. The two wear Pretty Deadly out with steel chairs back inside the ring. We see a roll of quarters used and Booker T yells out “that’s gangsta!” repeatedly as Pretty Deadly take back control of the action.

The two hang Stacks upside down in the tree of woe in the corner and then beat the crap out of “Da Don” with a steel chair, before suplexing him onto a big trash can. Stacks frees himself from the corner and tries helping but the two beat him down and hit a double-team Spilled Milk spot on the floor.

Now we see Wilson and Prince carrying the lifeless Stacks over to the trunk. They put him inside and slam it shut. They have to do the same to D’Angelo, and they look to do so now. They bring him overt to the car but when they open the trunk, they are sprayed by Stacks with a fire extinguisher.

Stacks and Crowbar beat Pretty Deadly down with a crowbar. They hit a double-team badda-bing, badda-boom to put Wilson through a table. They pick up a lifeless Prince and put him inside the trunk. They do the same to Wilson and slam the trunk shut for the win. Good opener. Fun opener.

After the match, they get in the car and drive off with them in the trunk as Vic Joseph questions where they are taking them.

Winners: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

Tiffany Stratton Proclaims Tonight, “Tiffy-Time!”

We shoot to another vehicle backstage where out pops Tiffany Stratton. She talks arrogantly as she enters the building about why she’s going to emerge victorious in the NXT Women’s Championship triple-threat match with herself, Roxanne Perez and reigning, defending champion Indi Hartwell. She boasts about having “it” and proclaims tonight, “Tiffy-Time!”

Duke Hudson Gives Andre Chase A Pep Talk

From there, we head to another part of the backstage area where we see Duke Hudson with his MVP trophy and a nervous-looking Andre Chase. Hudson gives Chase a pep-talk to try and fire him up ahead of his tough challenge tonight against former NXT World Champion Bron Breakker.

Chase gets fired up and vows to give Breakker a Chase U-sized ass-whoopin’. The two walk off as we head to another commercial break.

Andre Chase vs. Bron Breakker

As we settle back in from the break, Vic Joseph and Booker T show us some social media updates with a recent Twitter back-and-forth between Dijak and Ilja Dragunov. We then return inside the CWC and see Andre Chase in the ring with Duke Hudson by his side hyping him up.

Bron Breakker’s theme hits and out comes the former WWE NXT World Champion looking full-heel as the fans boo. He settles in the ring and poses and then his music dies down and we get ready for our second match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Chase immediately charges across the ring and starts lighting up Breakker with strikes in the corner. He counters a move attempted by Breakker with some kicks to the bread-basket, but from there, it is all Breakker.

We see Breakker control the action for the next couple of minutes but Chase fires back up briefly, doing his Chase-U chant kick and stomp spot. Breakker fights his way out of it, however, and immediately finishes him off with ease. He stands over him and looks down at him with a scowl on his face after the win.

Winner: Bron Breakker

Dijak Assaults Ilja Dragunov Backstage

We see a Carmelo Hayes video package and then we shoot backstage to McKenzie Mitchell, who brings up Tony D’Angelo and Stacks driving off with Pretty Deadly in the trunk earlier. Before she can say anything else, chaos ensues.

Dijak is shown beating Ilja Dragunov to a pulp backstage, smashing him into production equipment and staging junk in the background. He even slams down a giant garage door on him. A bunch of officials and security eventually hit the scene.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade

Now we head back inside the CWC inside the WWE PC where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music for Lyra Valkyria. The women’s wrestling star makes her way out and heads to the ring.

From there, Cora Jade’s entrance tune hits the house speakers inside the building and the crowd noise immediately turns to loud boos. “The Resident Mean Girl of NXT” makes her way down to the ring and settles inside.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our third match of the evening here at WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023. Valkyria immediately jumps into the offensive lead, beating Jade down and putting the boots to her.

On that note, we head to an early commercial break as the match starts to get underway with Valkyria controlling the action. When we return, we see Jade fight her way into the lead as fans chant “Cora sucks!” Valkyria fights back with a Northern Lights suplex, which she holds onto and rolls over into a second follow-up shot.

Valkyria knocks Jade out to the floor, hits the ropes and dives through the top-and-middle rope with a drop-kick that sends Jade flying. She heads out to the floor and rolls her back into the ring, before climbing to the top-rope. She leaps off with a missile drop kick that connects perfectly.

Now we see her hit a Perfect-Plex type of spot into a pin attempt for a close two-count. Jade fights back into control and heads out to grab her black Kendo stick she walks to the ring with to use as a weapon. The ref takes it from her but in the chaos, she hits a DDT on Valkyria for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Cora Jade

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Driving With Pretty Deadly In Trunk

We return from the break to the latest Goodfellas parody from WWE this year, which follows the Roman Reigns and The Bloodline “how am I funny?” scene, as Tony D’Angelo and Stacks are shown driving the car away with Pretty Deadly in the trunk.

They hear banging in the trunk and question if they hit something. Finally D’Angelo gets out and deals with them in the trunk as we fade away.

WWE NXT World Championship

Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Grayson Waller

From there, we shoot back inside the CWC where Grayson Waller’s theme hits and out comes the challenger for our WWE NXT World Championship contest of the evening. He settles inside the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme for his opponent, the reigning and defending WWE NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes hits, and out he comes with Trick Williams by his side. He receives a rock star reception from the fans, who continue chanting “Melo! Melo!” after his music wraps up.

The champion and the challenger get the formal pre-match in-ring introduction treatment for this, our WWE NXT Championship featured match of the night. The bell then sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one, which has a big-fight feel to it.

Waller and Hayes waste no time in getting after it, and the fans are making a ton of noise. They break out into a loud “Let’s go Melo” and “Let’s go Waller” dueling chant with half of the crowd supporting each guy.

Hayes jumps into the early offensive lead with his fast-paced offense. Waller ends up taking over after a minute or so and while Hayes is talking with the referee, we see Waller blast Williams at ringside with a big steel chair shot.

‘Melo heads out to deal with this but walks into a big shot from Waller, who floors him at ringside and gloats into the camera, as Vic Joseph and Booker T talk us into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return from the break, we see Waller still in control of things, as Joseph and Booker inform us that he has been dominating the champion the entire time we have been in commercial break. We see Hayes try and fire up for a comeback, but Waller isn’t having it and continues to take it to “I Am Him.”

Hayes does start firing up for a comeback now but Waller ends up planting him in the mat and getting a hand on his chest for a cover, which Hayes barely kicks out of. Hayes posterizes Waller with a springboard backwards flying DDT that Booker predicts will get over a million views on Twitter.

The champ goes for the cover but Waller kicks out. Hayes climbs to the top-rope but ends up coming down on his own and putting his hands on his knees. Waller pops up from being slumped in the corner and starts taking over once again, decking the champ with a right hand and then taking him out with a scissor kick and a sit-down power bomb into a close near fall attempt.

We see Carmelo fire up but as he springboards off the ropes, Waller hits a Rolling Stunner that pops the crowd. He can’t go for the follow-up pin attempt, however, as Hayes takes the momentum from the fall and rolls out to the floor in a nice presence-of-mind showcase.

Waller looks for a viral moment now, tearing apart the commentary desk and putting Hayes on top of it. He heads to the top-rope and instantly leaps off with a picture-perfect flying elbow that puts Hayes through the table, which explodes into 1,000 tooth-picks.

Grayson rolls ‘Melo into the ring and goes for the cover, but Hayes kicks out. In a reversal of situations, we see Hayes blast Waller with a huge spot that should have finished him off, but he rolls to the floor off the momentum and avoids the pin. Seconds later, however, Hayes gets him in the ring and comes off the top with his finisher for the pin fall victory. Great match.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT World Champion: Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes Challenges Bron Breakker, Gets Savagely Attacked

Carmelo Hayes isn’t done with Bron Breakker.

“I don’t care if you want it, I want you. My neck of the woods. Let’s talk about it!” says the champ after a successful defense, calling out Bron Breakker for another championship showdown at NXT Battleground 2023.

The theme for the former champ hits and we see Hayes and Trick Williams staring at the entrance waiting for him. Instead of coming out from there, he emerges from behind them in the ring and takes them out.

Breakker sits down in a Steiner-Recliner on Hayes and cranks back with all he’s got as he talks trash to him. He finally lets it go, but only to exit the ring and sprint at Trick, blasting him with a spear that puts him through the barricade and part of the set behind it.

A bunch of officials come out with a stretcher to load up Trick and help him to the back. The violent post-match scene wraps up on that note. Breakker has a big, giant smile on his face after soaking in his actions.

Roxanne Perez Is Ready To Recapture The Title Tonight

We shoot to Roxanne Perez backstage with two green bows in her hair. She talks about the young fans with dreams of being in her shoes in the crowd. She says the bows are for all of them.

She dedicates her performance tonight to every little girl out there who wants to feel safe and for all who have dreamed of doing this their whole lives like she has.

High Stakes Match Set For Next Week

We return from the break to see Joe Coffey of Gallus being approached by Joe Gacy of Schism. Ava Rain also appears and the two try and offer a proposal to Coffey.

Coffey doesn’t trust them. A match is announced that if they lose, Dyad will never get another title shot. Coffey agrees and walks off.