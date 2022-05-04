LIVE WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Spring Breakin Results – May 3, 2022

– The WWE NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin’ special opens up on the USA Network with NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly at a local swimming pool. They hype tonight’s card in the pre-recorded promo, then hop in the pool. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title: Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Carmelo Hayes makes his way out with Trick Williams. Out next comes Solo Sikoa to a pop. NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes is out last, staring down his challengers.

Alicia Taylor does formal ring introductions. The bell rings and Hayes snuffs Solo and talks some trash to Grimes. Solo unloads on Hayes now, then hits a big back-drop. Grimes decks Hayes on the follow-up. Hayes dodges a double superkick and retreats to the floor. Grimes and Solo go at it now as fans do dueling chants.

Grimes covers Solo for 2, then back-fists Hayes to stop him from re-entering. Grimes keeps working on Solo while stopping to prevent Hayes from re-entering. Trick hypes Hayes up and he rushes back in but gets dropped again. Hayes takes down Solo and then goes to work on Grimes. Hayes with a splash to Solo in the corner. Solo splashes Grimes but Hayes springboards with a kick to drop Solo. Hayes with a running kick to Grimes in the back of the head. Hayes with more offense for a pop as he is the only one standing.

Grimes kicks Hayes from the apron while he’s on the floor. Grimes decks Solo and nails a top rope crossbody for 2 as Hayes breaks it up just in time. Hayes and Grimes trade strikes now. Solo goes for a double clothesline but only hits Hayes as Grimes moves. Solo takes control now and goes to splash Grimes but Hayes intercepts and takes him down by the arm. Grimes with the big crossbody to turn Hayes inside out for a 2 count due to Solo rushing in with a senton. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Solo in control.

More back and forth after the break. Solo superkicks Grimes into a Destroyer by Hayes. Solo drops Hayes in the corner and rocks him with a right hand. Hayes turns it around but Solo comes right back. Fans chant “holy shit!” after they hit a big three-man move out of the corner with all landing hard. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as they try to recover.

All three trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Grimes superkicks Solo but Hayes rocks Grimes. They keep taking turns on each other and Solo is the only one standing now. Solo gets riled up and hits a double running Rikishi splash in the corner for a big pop. Solo drops Grimes and catches Hayes in mid-air, slamming him onto Grimes with a big powerbomb. Solo with a spinning Uranage to Hayes but Grimes makes the save just in time.

Solo sends Grimes to the floor, then goes to the top. Grimes kicks him in the head and Solo falls to the mat. Grimes leaps from the top but has to roll through as Hayes moves. Hayes and Grimes tangle now and Grimes spikes him into the mat with the hurricanrana for a close 2 count. Grimes is ready to go to the moon now. He leaps for the Cave-In but Hayes catches him in mid-air with a Codebreaker for a very close 2 count. Hayes can’t believe it. Hayes goes to the top but Solo superkicks him in mid-air.

Solo goes to the top and hits the Uso splash on Grimes but Hayes breaks it up just in time. Solo and fans can’t believe it. Solo and Hayes brawl now. Solo goes for the big Samoan Drop but Grimes leaps off the top and puts them both down with a Cave-In for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall with the title as fans cheer him on. The music hits and we go to replays. Grimes raises the NXT North American Title while Hayes and Solo are down on the mat still.

– We see footage from earlier today of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose visiting the tanning salon. She’s apparently on the phone with the rest of Toxic Attraction, telling them to meet her there so they can go to the beach together. Rose enters a tanning bed but now we see Wendy Choo sneaking around. She apparently cranks up the heat and exits while smiling. Rose exits the tanning bed and she’s cooked. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are waiting, but they’re shocked when they see her. Rose says she only put the bed on for 10 minutes. Rose only wants to hang out inside. Dolin and Jayne are going to hang out at a Tiki bar but they say they will send some stuff to Rose. They leave and Rose screams when she sees her skin in a mirror.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Nathan Frazer. He says Grayson Waller may have a strong social media game but the last thing he cares about right now is social media because his 10 year old self is freaking out inside. Frazer says this is like all of his birthdays and Christmas holidays rolled into one. Frazer goes on and says he may be all over the place but he’s been waiting for this his entire life.

Grayson Waller vs. Nathan Frazer

We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller to mostly boos. Waller greets reality TV veteran Mark Long at ringside and Vic says they are best friends. Waller enters the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Creed Brothers are training at The Diamond Mine Dojo. Roderick Strong approaches and says he knows they say they’re ready but he needs them to prove they’re ready against The Viking Raiders, their toughest challenge yet. Strong talks down to them a bit and says he doesn’t need a repeat of whatever they did in the recent Gauntlet Match. Strong then calls over Ivy Nile from her training in the background. Strong tells them to pay attention because he’s the leader of The Diamond Mine and what he says, goes. Indi Hartwell is backstage when Duke Hudson walks up. There’s awkward silence and Duke looks like he’s moving in for a kiss but Indi says hell no. Duke says you wish, then they both go their separate ways. We go back to the ring and out comes NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer to make his NXT 2.0 debut.

The announcers acknowledge how Frazer was trained by Seth Rollins a few years back. The bell rings and fans chant “Waller sucks!” now. Waller gets shoved after showing up Frazer and taunting him. They lock up and tangle around the ring now. Fans chant for Frazer as he launches Waller out of the corner off the lock-up. Frazer with a headlock now. They run the ropes and Frazer nails a dropkick, then a stiff headlock takedown.

More back and forth now. Frazer nails another dropkick to send Waller to the floor. Frazer runs the ropes for a big dive but Waller retreats up the entrance-way, taking a seat in a beach chair on the set. Frazer follows and they brawl back to the ring now. Frazer rolls Waller back in and follows but Waller beats him down. We see the Chase University student group in the crowd, taunting Waller. Waller works Frazer over, keeping him down with knees and more strikes.

Frazer turns it around but gets sent to the apron. Frazer tries to springboard back in but Waller rocks him, knocking him off the top for a bad fall to the floor. Waller goes to the floor and runs over Frazer with a clothesline right in front of Mark Long. Waller grabs a beach ball and tears it up, then tosses it into the Chase U section. Waller stands tall on the steel steps while Frazer is still down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Frazer kicks Waller out. Waller comes back in, blocks a kick and kicks Frazer in the face, then plants Frazer with a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Waller mocks Rollins now but misses the Stomp. Frazer mounts more offense and clotheslines Waller to the floor. Frazer runs and decks Waller, then runs the ropes for a big suicide dive to the floor.

Frazer brings Waller back in and keeps control. Frazer nails a big superkick, and then another, for a close 2 count but Waller got his foot on the ropes. Fans chant for Frazer as he goes to the top for a corkscrew splash but Waller moves. Waller comes back and ends up planting Waller face-first into the mat for a close 2 count.

Waller shows some frustration now as fans continue chanting for Frazer. Waller with a big right hand. Frazer places Waller on the top, then kicks him. Frazer climbs up for a super Spanish Fly but Waller knocks him to the mat. Waller is distracted by an air horn from Andre Chase, which causes him to fall onto the top rope throat-first. Frazer follows up with a big Phoenix Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Nathan Frazer

– After the match, Frazer stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Frazer continues to celebrate, posing with fans at ringside and the Chase University student group.

– We get a 2022 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament video package for Fallon Henley. We see her riding a horse on a farm as she talks about being a small town girl that still loves to get rowdy with Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. She talks about how there’s no other escape like riding her horse, which she’s had through highs & lows since her family had to sell their bar but keep the farm. Henley goes on and says the Breakout Tournament will be her chance to show the world what she can do as she earns a contract for a title shot at the NXT Women’s Title.

– We see a black SUV arrive at a local restaurant and out comes Legado del Fantasma. We also see Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, Chase “Stacks” Lorenzo and AJ Galante arriving. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers send us to the sit-down meeting at a local restaurant. Santos has Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. D’Angelo has Galante, Donovan and Lorenzo with him. Santos says Galante doesn’t belong here but D’Angelo says he is his consigliere.

Tony agrees that he and Escobar are both powerful men who got started on the wrong foot, but they settle things like business tonight as he’s willing to look past the disrespect from Escobar. Escobar says he likes how Tony carries himself, but he doesn’t trust Tony after Tony chose to play games, which got them to the point they are now. D’Angelo says there’s enough business to go around NXT, enough pie for Tony D and the Legados. Escobar says they are at two different points in their journeys as Tony is building his family from scratch while Santos is adding to an empire. Santos mentions how Tony can follow his lead but Tony gets upset and says he’s the Don of NXT, he follows no one, is Santos crazy?

Santos proposes a truce. Tony apologizes for his hot-headedness and Santos apologizes for not understanding where Tony comes from. Tony says Galante reminded him that this is best for business, and they both say peace is what’s best for the other. They stand up and make a toast to the peace agreement. Tony says he will see Santos around, then he and his crew walk away. Escobar tells Wilde and Toro to start the car. That ends the segment, which was a really bad segment.

– Still to come, Natalya and Lash Legend will team up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is with The Viking Raiders in the back. They know The Creed Brothers are world class athletes but they’ve never faced anyone like The Viking Raiders. Erik and Ivar say all that gym training The Creed Brothers are doing won’t mean a thing when they’re in a battle with two grown ass men. The Vikings get hyped up for tonight’s match until NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly interrupt. They mock The Vikings but can’t wait to see them smash The Creed Brothers. Pretty Deadly warns Erik and Ivar that they will be going up against damaged goods tonight. They go on but The Vikings warn that if they interrupt them again, they will change who are the damaged goods around here. The Vikings say they came to NXT 2.0 with one goal in mind but they are happy to change that focus. Pretty Deadly back away and wish The Vikings good luck for tonight’s match.

– Joe Gacy is backstage now. He understands change can be terrifying, but there’s no reason to be afraid of change as change is necessary to make the world a better place. Gacy says we are on the precipice of a new beginning. He goes on and says tonight he will change the world but you should be afraid of what happens if he doesn’t win the NXT Title. Gacy declares again he will change the world tonight.

Natalya and Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons

We go back to the ring and out comes Cora Jade on her skateboard. Nikkita Lyons is already waiting in the ring. The music hits and out next comes Natalya and Lash Legend.

The bell rings and Jade starts off with Lash. Lash drops Jade first and grabs her by her hair, then launches her across the ring. Legend misses in the corner as Jade moves. Jade with strikes and a big top rope hurricanrana takedown. Jade with a running high knee in the corner but Legend catches her and runs her into the turnbuckles. Natalya tags in and taunts Jade in the middle of the ring.

Natalya scoops Jade but she rolls Natalya for a quick pin attempt. They tangle some more on the mat but neither can get the pin. Natalya retreats to the ropes and the referee backs Jade off. Fans do dueling chants as Jade catches a kick in the middle of the ring. Jade takes Natalya to the corner and in comes Lyons off the tag.

Lyons takes control but Natalya turns it around with a headlock takedown. Lyons controls Natalya by her arm but Natalya turns it into a pin for 2. Natalya tags out but holds Lyons while Legend kicks her. Legend rocks Lyons a few times but they trade strikes now. Legend goes for a suplex and hits it in the middle of the ring.

Legend kips-up and shows off for some boos. Legend runs into a kick fro Lyons. Legend runs and clotheslines Lyons to the floor, and tumbles over the top rope with her. Jade checks on Lyons while Natalya checks on Legend at ringside. We go to another picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Natalya dominates Jade. Natalya with a Torture Rack now. Natalya drops her and knocks Lyons off the apron with a cheap shot. Natalya stays on Jade for a close 2 count. Natalya grounds Jade once again. Legend tags back in, kicking Jade in the gut while Natalya holds her. Legend with a jumping right hand in the corner on Jade. Legend with knee strikes in the corner as fans begin to rally. Natalya tags back in and hits the snap suplex on Jade. Natalya steps on Jade to boos. Jade rolls her up for a close 2 count out of nowhere.

Natalya stops Jade from tagging and covers for another pin attempt. Natalya grounds Jade with a headlock in the middle of the ring. Jade counters with an arm drag. Jade runs for the tag but Natalya stops her, taking her back to the corner and tagging in Legend. Legend with more big knee strikes to Jade. Jade knocks Natalya off the apron. Legend charges but Jade side-steps and Legend lands out on the floor. Jade crawls for the tag but Natalya runs in and goes for the Sharpshooter. Jade kicks her away and tags in Lyons for a pop.

Lyons runs wild on Natalya and Legend. Lyons with pin attempts on Natalya. Lyons with a kick to the gut and a big modified Blockbuster or Natural Selection. Lyons covers for 2 and can’t believe it. Natalya blocks and goes for a Sharpshooter but Lyons blocks it. Legend tags in and hits a big dropkick to Lyons. Legend mounts Lyons while she’s down now. They tangle on the mat and Lyons rolls Legend for a 2 count.

Natalya ends up kicking Legend in the face due to a miscommunication. Natalya pleads with Legend but Lyons unloads and hits a big German on Legend. Lyons tags in Jade and then drops down on Legend. Jade leaps off the top with a big senton for the pin to win.

Winners: Nikkita Lyons and Cora Jade

– After the match, the music hits as Jade and Lyons stand tall and celebrate. We go to replays.

– We get a video for Tatum Paxley in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. She talks about how important power-lifting is to her. Paxley knows there are tough competitors in this tournament but every day she sees her arm being raised and she being the one to receive the contract for a title shot.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

We go back to the ring and out first are The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. They hit the ring to a pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne arriving to the beach. They’ve sent some aloe and stuff to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose so she can heal. They walk off wondering if Wendy Choo was responsible for what happened to Rose. We see Wendy and Roxanne Perez sneaking around now, the former Rok-C. Grace says she should be training for the Breakout Tournament. Wendy says this is training, or better than training, because their lives are made miserable by Toxic Attraction. We see Dolin and Jayne relaxing in the sand and taking in the sun. We see Choo sneak up and take shoes and car keys. Dolin and Jayne come back to their towels and notice their stuff is missing. They chase Choo and Grace off but the sand is burning their feet. Choo and Grace taunt them by moving their car to make them walk farther with no shoes. Choo and Grace walk off. We go back to the ring and The Creed Brothers are entering the ring – Brutus Creed and Julius Creed. The bell rings and they all go at it. Erik and Ivar with big power moves to start.

Erik and Ivar take both opponents out, sending Brutus out to the floor. They double team Julius now with a Viking Experience in the middle of the ring but Julius kicks out just in time. Erik stalks Julius now, keeping him down. Julius rolls Erik out of nowhere for 2. Brutus tags in and drops Erik with chops, then decks Ivar on the apron. Brutus tackles Erik and unloads with strikes. Brutus knocks Ivar off the apron to the floor. Brutus with a big gutwrench suplex to Erik for a pop. Julius tags in and he slams his brother on top of Erik for a quick pin attempt. Julius kicks Erik and unloads with forearms as Erik tries to fight back to his feet.

Brutus tags back in and slams his brother onto Erik but Erik barely gets his knees up. Brutus charges but Erik sends him to the floor. Ivar tags in now. Fans cheer him on as he nails a big splash from the apron to Brutus on the floor. We go to a picture-in-picture break.

Back from the break and Brutus finally slams Erik to get an opening. Ivar and Julius tag in and go at it. Julius dropkicks Erik off the apron and then takes out Ivar’s knee. Julius runs into an elbow from Ivar. Erik tags in but Julius drops him on his head. Brutus tags in as Julius kicks Erik to the mat. Brutus slams Erik and covers while Julius holds Ivar back but Erik kicks out at 2. Erik comes back with a big knee to Brutus’ neck while Ivar holds Julius back at ringside.

Ivar has taken out Julius at ringside now. Brutus fights off both opponents after Ivar tags in. Ivar with a big sitdown powerbomb for another 2 count. The Vikings slam Brutus and Ivar slams Erik on top of him. Ivar with a big second rope splash from the corner but Brutus continues to kick out. The Viking Raiders can’t believe it.

Fans chant for The Creed Brothers now. Ivar tags in and stops Brutus from tagging but he tries again and in comes Julius. Ivar catches Julius with the big sitdown splash from the corner. Ivar goes to the top as fans chant “raid!” now. Julius leaps up to the top out of nowhere and slams Ivar to the mat with a big superplex for a “holy shit!” chant now. Julius goes for the big forearm while Ivar is down but Ivar ducks. Erik drops Julius. The Vikings with a big double team flying leg drop as fans chant “this is awesome!” but Brutus breaks the pin up.

Julius dumps Erik on his head. Brutus attacks Ivar and they both tumble to the floor. Erik drops Julius with a big knee strike. A hooded figure, who looks like Roderick Strong, runs over and nails a flying knee to the face of Erik as he sits on the apron. Julius takes advantage and hits the diving forearm for the pin to win.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

– After the match, Strong hits the ring to stand tall with Brutus and Julius, confirming that he was the hooded figure who attacked Erik. The music hits and we go to replays. We come back to The Diamond Mine in the ring but Brutus and Julius are furious with Strong for his interference. Strong says a win is a win.

– We see AJ Galante in the restaurant parking lot, seeing off Tony D’Angelo and his henchmen. Santos Escobar wants to talk to AJ. He calls AJ over and talks about how he’s an important part of Tony D’s crew, and how it would be bad if Tony lost AJ and his wisdom. Santos shakes hands with AJ but then drops him with a knee to the gut. Escobar then tosses AJ in Legado del Fantasma’s SUV as they pull up. The SUV speeds away.

– We see Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy backstage waiting for the main event. Back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.