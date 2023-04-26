WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Viewership And Rating Report For 4/25/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Spring Breakin’ edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network on Tuesday drew 647,000 viewers.

This is a 14.51% increase over the previous week’s viewership of 565,000 for the Spring Breakin’ go-home show.

NXT received a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a 28.57% increase over the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.18 key demo rating represents 235,000 18-49 viewers, a 28.42% increase from the 183,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.14 key demo rating.

NXT was ranked #14 on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.18 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s cable ranking of #17.

This week, NXT ranked #52 in cable viewership. This is an improvement over last week’s cable viewership ranking of #65.

The show drew the highest key demo rating since the Halloween Havoc go-home show on October 18, 2022, and the highest total audience since New Year’s Evil on January 10. This was the year’s third-largest total audience. In comparison, the 2022 Spring Breakin’ episode drew 661,000 viewers and a 0.13 key demo rating on May 3. The NXT viewership and key demo rating on Tuesday were both higher than the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was up 14.51% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 28.57%.

This week’s NXT viewership was 12.13% higher than the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was 28.57% higher. The Spring Breakin’ go-home episode aired in 2022.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Hawks and the Celtics on TNT topped the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 key demographic with a 1.16 rating. With 3.324 million viewers, the Hawks vs. Celtics NBA game topped the night on cable.

With an average of 6.804 million viewers and a 0.43 key demo rating, FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV. Univision’s Amore Invencible topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.48 rating and 1.706 million viewers.