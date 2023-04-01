We have arrived!

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Weekend is here!

Kicking things off this afternoon is the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 premium live event from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

On tap for today’s show, which gets started at 12/11c with the Kickoff Show and leads into the main show at 1/12c is the following lineup:

WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER PREVIEW (4/1/2023)

* Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller* Bron Breakker (C) vs. Carmelo Hayes (NXT Title)* Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyrie vs. Indi Hartwell (NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match)* Fallon Henley & Kiana James (C) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (NXT Women’s Tag-Team Titles)* Wes Lee (C) vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Axiom (NXT North American Title Fatal-5-Way)* Gallus (C) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The Family (NXT Tag-Team Titles)* Chase U vs. Schism

