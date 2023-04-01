WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results – April 1, 2023

We have arrived!

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Weekend is here!

Kicking things off this afternoon is the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 premium live event from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

On tap for today’s show, which gets started at 12/11c with the Kickoff Show and leads into the main show at 1/12c is Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT title, as well as Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell for the NXT women’s title in a ladder match.

Also scheduled for the show this afternoon is Fallon Henley & Kiana James vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn for the NXT women’s tag titles, Gallus vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The Family for the NXT tag titles, Chase U vs. Schism, as well as Wes Lee vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Axiom for the NXT North American title.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Stand & Deliver results from Saturday, April 1, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from Noon-5pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (4/1/2023)

The Kickoff Show for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 premium live event here at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Weekend is now officially off-and-running, as the “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs.

DJ Peter Rosenberg welcomes us to the show, and he is joined by Dave LeGreca. The two banter back-and-forth to start the official pre-show for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. They immediately jump into the main event as we see footage of Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker arriving to the arena.

We hear the two continue to delve into the scheduled lineup for the show, stopping to talk us into the elaborate video package showing the road to Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller in one of the featured bouts on the card this afternoon.

After the package wraps up, LeGreca and Rosenberg further discuss the Unsanctioned match between these two and how tensions are high heading into this very personal grudge match showdown. Rosenberg says Gargano told him “Johnny Wrestling” is dead. He’s going to try and hurt Waller.

They mention Johnny’s wife and kids are going to be in attendance for this one and then they give their predictions for the match. Rosenberg informs us that throughout the pre-show, we’re going to see video packages on all of the women in the women’s title ladder match.

From there, we shoot to a Rodeo Drive Beverly Hills video with Tiffany Stratton talking about being the picture-perfect Los Angeles star. She has a Tiffany Epiphany that she is going to climb the ladder and win the title. She says then L.A. will be re-named, Tiffy-Town. “Toodles!” she concludes.

Now we shoot to an Indi Hartwell video where she talks about her quest to try and win the NXT Women’s Championship today. Then we shoot to a Zoey Stark package. After hers wraps up, we shoot back to Rosenberg who is by himself now and he mentions the NXT Tag-Team title bout.

We are sent to some social media footage of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks and others involved in the three-way tag-team title match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. The Creed Brothers are shown working out on the beach and then Gallus is shown on the boardwalk in L.A. relaxing and having fun.

Kaz Famuyide and David Shoemaker join Peter Rosenberg and the two podcasters help him break down the NXT Tag-Team Championship three-way. They give their picks for who they feel will win the match, with Kaz picking The Creed Brothers and Shoemaker picking D’Angelo and Stacks.

Rosenberg hypes an eight-person tag-team match pitting Chase U and Schism with the winner gaining control of Chase U taking place later on in the Kickoff Show. We then shoot to The Miz’s musical performance video.

After this, we return and see some video packages from Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyrie promoting the women’s title ladder match. Now we see Perez backstage handing over the women’s title to the referee to hang above the ring, as it will be the opening match when the main card kicks off.

The video package for the five-way showdown for the NXT North American Championship airs. Afterwards, we return to Rosenberg, Kaz and Shoemaker, and the three run down their thoughts on the title bout.

From there, we switch gears and begin focusing on the main event of this year’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver show, which features Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT World Championship. The video package airs, the three give their thoughts and then wrap up.

Chase U & Tyler Bate vs. Schism

Booker T’s theme hits and the WWE Hall of Fame legend emerges and begins making his way down to ringside with his notes in-hand. He takes a seat as Peter Rosenberg officially wraps things up on his end.

We shift gears and now we see Chase U and Tyler Bate make their way out and head to the ring. As they settle inside, the camera pans over to show Booker T and Vic Joseph at the commentary desk at ringside.

Now the theme for Schism hits and out comes the dark, ominous group for this high stakes showdown, where the winning team will gain ownership control in Chase University going forward.

All men are in the ring and ready to rock. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Andre Chase starts off well, taking it to one member of Schism. We see a tag and Chase works over him as well before stopping to tag Tyler Bate into the ring.

Bate hits the ring with a ton of energy and he goes to work on the Schism member before tagging Duke Hudson in. Immediately Hudson causes issues so Chase yells at him. Thea Hail tags in and Ava comes in but then tags right back out. Hail screams for them to get her back in.

This allows Schism to sneak-attack Chase as he was trying to calm her down. Joe Gacy beats Chase down and starts mocking his C-H-A-S-E U stomp spot. Chase ends up cutting him short and fighting for a comeback. He tags Bate back in.

Ava tags in, so Thea Hail comes in as well. Hail screams like a crazy woman and then the two start mixing it up. Ava takes the offensive driver’s seat and goes to work on her. She hits a float-over suplex for a near fall attempt and then grabs Hail by her hair and bashes the back of her head into the canvas repeatedly.

We see some more back-and-forth offense with Chase U dominating. Chase goes to make the tag, and despite Duke Hudson having his hand extended, we see Chase tag Bate in instead. This happens a couple of times and Hudson gets annoyed.

Chase finally looks to Hudson for help but now Hudson doesn’t seem to want to do it. He finally does after hesitating and goes on an offensive spree, taking it to any-and-everything that moves from the Schism side of the ring.

Hail makes a save after Schism teams up and takes the offensive lead. We see Joe Gacy and Tyler Bate duking it out, Hudson comes in and throws a big boot but accidentally blasts Bate. Gacy follows up with a big spot and goes for the cover but Chase hits the ring to break it up.

Schism ends up taking out all of the Chase U members, leaving Duke Hudson by himself. We see a big stand-off between Hudson and Schism. Gacy gets in Hudson’s ear and says something. He pulls out a Schism shirt and hands it to Hudson. Hudson takes his Chase U shirt off and puts the Schism shirt on as the fans boo.

The fans chant “You sold out!” at Hudson as Chase, Bate and Hail look on in horror. We see a stand-off between the three of them and the now five members of Schism. Hudson backs up, however, and takes his Schism shirt off and re-joins his Chase U brothers in beating down Schism.

Andre Chase gets the crowd going with his C-H-A-S-E U stomp spot and then tags in Hudson. Hudson hits a high spot and Chase sets him up with the Flatliner for Hudson to make the pin. Chase U gets the win and maintains ownership of Chase University. Fun match.

Winners: Chase U & Tyler Bate

NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match

Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

After the Kickoff Show match wraps up, we see a video package for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver hosts Pretty Deadly, as well as one for Gigi Dolin and then Rosenberg checks in one final time to remind everyone that the NXT Women’s Championship ladder match will open the main show.

On that note, Rosenberg is joined by Denise Salcedo and the two wrap up the Kickoff Show for today’s event. Zoey Stark’s theme hits and she makes her way down to the ring for our opening match.

Indi Hartwell’s theme hits and she comes out to the ring second. After she settles in the ring, the theme for Gigi Dolin hits and the former Toxic Attraction member emerges with a pink rose in-hand. She heads to the ring and joins Stark and Hartwell.

As Dolin enters the ring, Rosenberg wraps up the Kickoff Show. The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs again and then a cold open narrated by Pretty Deadly airs.