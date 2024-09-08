WWE NXT Star Added To Reality Of Wrestling’s Gold Rush Event

Reality Of Wrestling (ROW) recently announced that WWE NXT star Josh Briggs has been added to their Gold Rush event on Saturday, September 14th.
The event will take place at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, Texas.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
We’re excited to announce @WWENXT Superstar #JoshBriggs will be in action on Saturday, September 14th in Texas City, TX for our next Television Taping at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena! #GoldRush
Who will step up to the The former NXT UK Tag-Team Champion… pic.twitter.com/d4MwARLcMq
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) September 6, 2024