WWE NXT Star Addresses Randy Orton Comparisons

Randy Orton has built one of the most successful and enduring careers in pro wrestling, often cited as the blueprint for a top-tier WWE superstar due to his look, presence, and in-ring ability.

One rising WWE star, NXT wrestler Myles Borne of the No Quarter Catch Crew, has drawn comparisons to Orton. Borne acknowledged the comparison on social media but pointed out a key distinction—he is partially deaf due to a medical condition at birth. Currently, he is the only partially deaf wrestler signed to WWE.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Borne and Damon Kemp faced the returning Hardy Boyz. In the match, Borne executed a powerslam reminiscent of Orton’s signature style.

Despite their strong showing, the No Quarter Catch Crew fell to the Hardy Boyz. After the match, an unidentified faction ambushed Borne and his stablemates, leaving their future in NXT uncertain.