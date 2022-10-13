WWE NXT Star Arianna Grace Injured and Set to Undergo Surgery

WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace is injured and will require surgery.

Grace stated on Twitter today that she is hurt. She did not elaborate on the nature of her injuries, but she did clarify that she will require surgery.

“Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured and will have surgery next week. I’m going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU! I can’t wait to get back in the ring [pleading face emoji] [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji],” she added.

Grace responded with a second tweet, saying she will be sharing her trip on Instagram and TikTok, and that she faces a difficult road ahead.

“I will be documenting my journey to recovery on my Instagram story, and TikTok as well. So if you want to come on this ride with me, that’s how you can do so. It’s going to be a tough road ahead… I’m nervous but ready,” she wrote.

Grace sent out a third tweet in which she thanked everyone for their help, adding, “I would also like to thank everybody for their kind words and well wishes. It’s greatly appreciated right now and means a lot to me. I do what I do for the fans, and it means a lot to feel the support from you all [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji]”

The daughter of Santino Marella most recently wrestled during the NXT Level Up tapings on October 4, which aired on October 7. She and Kiana James were defeated by Sol Ruca and Fallon Henley. On this week’s NXT, James defeated Thea Hail, and Grace was not on her corner.

There is no news on when Grace will be able to return to action or what her injury is, but we will keep you updated. Her complete tweets are available below:

