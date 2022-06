Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn match from the June 28th, 2022 episode of WWE NXT during the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Both of them, according to Meltzer, “are being considered for the main roster right now” and “they think Xyon Quinn is the total package.”

The former rugby league footballer Quinn joined WWE in 2018 and has been routinely seen in NXT since the 2.0 relaunch.

Here is a video of the match.