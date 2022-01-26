WWE NXT Star Could Be Out of Action For Most of 2022 Due To Injury

During the January 25th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, commentator Vic Joseph announced that Odyssey Jones recently underwent surgery to correct a ruptured patella tendon. While the surgery was said to be a success, Jones is expected to be out of action for most of the year.

Jones injured his knee on January 11th in a match that was taped for 205 Live. Jones had to be helped backstage and the match never aired.

An angle was done on the January 18th edition of NXT to write Jones out of storylines for the time being.