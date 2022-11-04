WWE NXT Star Could Have Main Roster Debut Similar to Kevin Owens

It has been reported by Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com that Triple H has high hopes for WWE NXT star Grayson Waller, and it is possible that Waller will end up having a main roster debut in a manner comparable to that of Kevin Owens. The following was mentioned by WrestleVotes to Dangoor:

“WWE really likes Grayson Waller and really see something in him. He may stay down in NXT, just so they can try to figure out something big for him, like Kevin Owens coming in and beating John Cena. They like him a lot, so that’s one guy that they’re gonna try to do something serious with.”

In the past, Waller has made appearances on RAW during the latter half of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.