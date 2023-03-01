WWE NXT Star Expected For Main Roster Call Up After WrestleMania 39

After WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in April, fans can expect to see Cameron Grimes on main roster television.

After losing his final match to Joe Gacy on NXT TV in November, Grimes was reportedly going to be promoted to the main roster in December. That hasn’t happened yet, though.

Dave Meltzer previously said that WWE still intended to push him to the main roster, but since they don’t have a storyline for him, he has been passively waiting for that to happen.

Before last Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, Grimes made a comeback by competing in a pre-show dark match, which he lost to Ashante Thee Adonis.

According to rumblings heard internally, Grimes “expected to be called up to the main roster, possibly after WrestleMania,” according to PWInsider.com.

Grimes’s call-up has been expected, but the timing has been unknown.