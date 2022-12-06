WWE NXT Star Gets a New Name

Valerie Loureda has a new name, which appears to be inspired by a popular 1980s television show.

Valerie Loureda revealed her new name on Twitter as Lola Vice. The last name is inspired by the TV show “Miami Vice.”

In July, the 23-year-old Cuban American signed with WWE and began training at the Performance Center. Her signing drew additional media attention due to her prior experience as a Bellator MMA fighter.

Loureda told Ariel Helwani of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour that the deal with WWE came about when her agent Abe Kawa worked with WWE on AJ Ferrari’s NIL deal and she was invited to WrestleMania.

She had a 4-1 record in Bellator MMA and her last fight was in November 2021. Loureda has over a million followers on her various social media platforms.

The name change is frequently interpreted as an indication that the company intends to feature her on television soon. It should be noted, however, that this is not always the case. There is no word on when she will begin appearing on NXT TV.