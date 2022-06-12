WWE NXT Star Injured At Saturday’s Live Event

At Saturday’s live event in Largo, Florida, Tony D’Angelo appeared to have injured his shoulder.

The cause and severity of his injury are unknown, however he was seen clutching his left shoulder as the officials examined him.

Along with Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan, D’Angelo has been highly featured since the NXT 2.0 relaunch last year. They’ve recently been at odds with Legado del Fantasma.

Click here for results form Satuday's NXT live event from Largo, Florida.