WWE NXT Star Injured With A Broken Wrist

WWE continued the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament this week on NXT TV, with Jakara Jackson set to face Arianna Grace in the first round. However, WWE announced on Monday that Jackson, who is part of the Meta-Four stable alongside Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend, had been removed from the tournament.

According to WWE, she was not medically cleared to compete, so she was forced out of the tournament, with Brinley Reece, a newcomer to NXT TV, taking her place.

Reece knocked Grace out of the match, allowing Grace to advance. Karmen Petrovic also advanced, and the two are now set for semifinal matches on next week’s show, with Grace facing Kelani Jordan and Petrovic facing Lola Vice.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in the most recent issue that Jackson is believed to have suffered a broken wrist.

Meltzer went on to say, “Jakara Jackson suffered an injury, believed to be a broken wrist, and that eliminated her from the NXT breakout tournament.”