WWE NXT Star Issues Handicap Match Challenge For This Week’s Show

For Tuesday’s WWE NXT, Dabba-Kato has challenged Axiom and Scrypts to a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.

Kato has been feuding with the masked NXT Superstars for weeks. He defeated Axiom on the May 23 show, but lost to Scrypts last week due to Axiom’s interference. Kato ended up knocking both of them out after the match.

This past weekend, Kato took to Twitter to call Axiom and Scrypts out, writing, “Dead man walking. How about you BOTH cockroaches against me 2 on 1 ? @scryptswwe @Axiom_WWE @WWENXT”

Scrypts responded, “All that height but not very smart I see. @Axiom_WWE what you think about making this official? [thinking emoji]”

Axiom did not respond to Kato, but he did to Scrypts, writing, “No better way to spend a Tuesday than slaying a giant. Let’s do it! No pasará!”

As of this writing, WWE has not confirmed Kato vs. Axiom and Scrypts.

The related tweets are below, along with the current announced card for Tuesday’s NXT:

* Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade

* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defends against Nathan Frazer

All that height but not very smart I see. @Axiom_WWE what you think about making this official? 🤔 https://t.co/vS2a2yL90g — scrypts (@scryptswwe) June 10, 2023