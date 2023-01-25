WWE NXT Star Nikkita Lyons Suffers a Torn ACL and Meniscus

WWE NXT star Nikkita Lyons posted the following on her Instagram account:

“ACL & Meniscus are torn.🦵🏼This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have no idea how much it means to me. 🌎🦁 Those of you who don’t see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there. This is just another lesson life needed to teach. 🌻 Love, Light, & Positivity always.”

Lyons last wrestled on January 17th, 2023, at the WWE NXT LVL UP taping. This week’s NXT featured an injury angle in which the aftermath of Lyons being attacked by an unknown assailant was shown.

You can check out a clip of the segment below as well as the aforementioned Instagram post by Lyons below: