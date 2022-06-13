WWE NXT Star Released Due to Policy Violation

WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer reports Donovan was let go due to a policy violation. The release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision,” Meltzer wrote, “but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”

Donovan made his NXT TV debut alongside Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo as part of Tony D’Angelo’s family/associates. At NXT In Your House, the trio competed in a 6-man tag match against Legado del Fantasma. Legado del Fantasma had to join D’Angelo’s family after losing the match due to the match’s stipulations.

Before signing with WWE in March, Donovan wrestled on the independent circuit. He also competed on the AEW Dark shows as Cole Karter.

There’s no information yet on what policy issue led to his release. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.