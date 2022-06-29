WWE NXT Star Reveals He Is Currently Injured

Due to an injury, WWE NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer is currently out of action.

This week, Frazer announced on Twitter that he is now nursing a “little injury.”

“Dealing with a little injury right now, I’ll be back before you know it [fist emoji] [folded hands emoji] #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Frazer didn’t go into detail, but according to PWInsider, he might have an arm or shoulder injury.

In May, Frazer was reassigned from NXT UK to NXT 2.0. He made his debut on the May 3 NXT Spring Breaking episode by defeating Grayson Waller. He won over Wes Lee on the May 17 show, lost to Cameron Grimes on the May 31 show, and then won over Santos Escobar on the June 7 episode.

At the NXT live event in Tampa on June 10, Frazer lost to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, and that was the final match on record. We will keep you informed if we learn more about his injury, which may have occurred in Tampa or at training.

