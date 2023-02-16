WWE NXT Star Seemingly Drops Their Last Name

WWE has slowed down on name changes in recent months since Triple H took over creative for Vince McMahon, but it appears that we may still see some name changes from time to time.

Vic Joseph referred to Ava Raine only by her first name when she appeared in the crowd during the match between Thea Hail and Tiffany Stratton on this week’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network, indicating that the change occurred just prior to this week’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network.

Of course, this will lead to speculation from some that Vince McMahon is back running creative, but right now there is no indication that this is the case, and the last we heard is that he has been working at the company headquarters, but he has not been backstage since he stepped down last July.

Her name has also been changed to just Ava on the NXT Superstars page.