WWE NXT Star Set To Appear On The Bachelorette

WWE NXT Superstar Kale Dixon will compete on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” season 20, which premieres Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

Dixon is listed with the other 25 men competing for the heart of Charity Lawson, a 27-year-old child and family therapist from Georgia, under his real name of Caleb Balgaard (or Caleb B.). Dixon’s show bio mentions that he is a pro wrestler, but no mention of WWE is made. The bio is as follows:

Caleb B. might be a villain in the wrestling ring, but he couldn’t be more of a softie in real life! The professional wrestler may seem tough, but he’s a romantic guy who wears his heart on his sleeve. Caleb B. is extremely close with his family and is hoping to settle down and start a family of his own very soon. Caleb B. is the kind of guy who loves going above and beyond to make his partner feel special and one time even hand-carved a heart necklace out of seashells for his someone. Will Caleb B. get the fairy-tale ending that he’s been hoping for with Charity? Only time will tell.

Fun Facts:

• Caleb B. can’t control himself around doughnuts.

• Caleb B. wants to get his paragliding certification.

• Caleb B. makes a cowboy hat look good.

Dixon will be the second professional wrestler to compete on “The Bachelorette,” following Impact Wrestling’s Kenny King on season 13 in 2017. Because he was missing his daughter, King dropped out of the competition in ninth place.

Dixon has appeared in 16 NXT matches, including one with Quincy Elliott on this week’s NXT Level Up episode. He’s lost 15 of them. Dixon made his NXT Level Up debut on January 27 with a loss to Dante Chen, and he’s since lost to Tank Ledger, Axiom, Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker, with Javier Bernal against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, Oro Mensah, and Eddy Thorpe.

Dixon was signed by WWE in August 2022, following the SummerSlam tryouts. He was billed as a multi-sport athlete from Fenton, MI, standing 6-foot-3, 209 pounds, and a standout utility hitter on the South Alabama baseball team.

Here are some videos of Dixon in action this year: