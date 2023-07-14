WWE NXT Star Spotted In Raleigh Ahead Of Tonight’s SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live from Raleigh, North Carolina’s PNC Arena.

Only two things have been mentioned for the show: the fallout from Jey Uso’s Undisputed WWE Universal Title challenge to Roman Reigns, which is rumored to be for SummerSlam, and Women’s Champion Asuka defending against Bianca Belair.

More matchups and features for tonight’s event are expected to be announced shortly, as well as SummerSlam matches for the August 5 PLE.

Odyssey Jones, who was drafted to the RAW brand as part of this year’s Draft, has been spotted in Raleigh, North Carolina, ahead of tonight’s broadcast, according to PWInsider.

It should be noted that NXT’s Trick Williams was brought to the show last week but did not appear. There has been no news on whether Jones will appear on camera tonight.

Jones has not wrestled since an NXT live event in April, and he has yet to make his main roster debut. Because he hasn’t appeared on television, it’s possible that WWE has moved him to the SmackDown brand.