WWE NXT Star Talks About A Potential Match Against Samoa Joe

WWE NXT star Tommaso Ciampa did an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBE & Wrestling and here are the highlights via Beltrán:

On kissing (kiss of death) Nash Carter on NXT last Tuesday: There are things that I do that are well thought in advantage, most of the stuff that I do but then those moments that I have when I get lost in the moment I Think. There was no plan of kissing him but it felt right in the moment, it was my job to defuse the situation as it was escalating a little quicker that it needed to be. I know would be happy to fight them right there but the titles were not on the line. The titles will be on the line next Tuesday on Great American Bash and that’s really what we want, we want the titles. It wouldn’t done no service to injured or hurt them last Tuesday because I want them to be healthy at the Great American Bash. And the kiss… I don’t know; I think so guys can get away with it and I just happened to be one of them.

Samoa Joe and his new role: I would love it if he would be just in the ring and I know right now Mr. Regal needed some help, an enforcer; hopefully, over time everything settles down, now Cole and Kyle are having something hot and heavy and there is a lot of chaos going on. When things do settles down I much rather see Samoa Joe ‘the wrestler’ more than Samoa Joe the ‘Authority figure’ and would love to get in the ring with him. We had, like you said, one televised match back on 2015 or 2016, was short 6 to 8 minutes or so… he is one of the guys I’ve followed for so long and the idea of wrestling him on a TakeOver, on a big stage or in front of a live crowd I would lying to you if I tell you that is something I’ve never thought of. That’s the Joe I’d love to see. I’d love to see a ‘Joe is gonna kill you’ versus ‘Ciampa is gonna kill you’ type of match, I don’t know if it would ever happen but if the opportunity presents itself I would sign myself up.

On the day he met The Undertaker: Looking back it’s insane. In the moment everything is going so fast and you just have to go with it, you don’t have the chance to panic, but I am 20 at that time, I have only been in wrestling for a year or so. I think the reason I got chosen is because of the promos and talking came always natural for me. I was in New England at that time and they were in town so they contact Killer Kowalski and asked for some suggestions and a few of us went there and without any tryout, just based on appearance I got chosen to portrait the lawyer that day. The day was nuts. One of the stories I’ve told before, that looking back now is just crazy, is that Stephanie McMahon took it upon herself to give me a full tour of the venue, backstage…everything and she spent like 30 minutes with me. I remember one of her comments, that comes to my mind till this day is when she said: ‘Nah, he is just an indie’ and I am sitting there like: ‘Yeah… just like that’. I’ve never met somebody who is successful, powerful, high up… that just made me feel such comfortable. The whole day was nuts. I remember going into Vince McMahon’s office, doing my run-through, basically my tryout and I had to do my script in front of him. I walked in and it was the first time I met him, Hunter was also there… now when I look back is kind of crazy. I passed the tryout with Vince in his office and I went to the ringside and I had to do like a live one with Vince and Hunter and Undertaker was there… maybe I was lucky I was only 20 so you’re not as nervous when you are a kid. I just kind of left with the flow and by the end of the night you are jus: ‘Oh, I was just on television doing these things’. It was crazy. I don’t know many guys that got to get into the ring with The Undertaker 6 months into the business. It was absolutely amazing.

