WWE NXT Star Talks About Being Able To Have Creative Freedom

In an interview with the UK Metro, WWE NXT star Isaiah “Swerve” Scott talked about the Hit Group’s recent momentum and being able to have creative freedom:

“‘We’re doing something that’s so unique and different that it’s gonna take a little bit for people to catch on and look back on and be like, ‘Man, I really appreciate this, I really should have liked this and got into it a lot more when it was happening’, rather than like, ‘Man, that was a great time in wrestling.’ I implore people who are fans of sports entertainment, pro wrestling, whatever it is – appreciate the things that are going on now that are new and really try to digest and get into that a little bit more, and not jump on something just because it’s new. ‘It’s not traditional’ – we’re too stuck in tradition. If we’re too traditional, we don’t move anything forward and we don’t change the game for the better. That’s what happens with television shows in general – Breaking Bad didn’t start getting its praise and love and support until, like, season four or three. That’s how it goes. Then when it’s here, it’s gone the next. ‘Wow, we really miss something, we really wish we’d had something like this again’. That’s what Hit Row is right now!”

“‘No one tells us how to dress, no one tells us what to say. Sometimes, some of our lingo goes over their heads and they’re like, ‘Oh, we gotta check back to see if that can be approved!’ It’s been fun, it’s been good time!”