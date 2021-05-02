WWE NXT Star Teases A Match Against Daniel Bryan

As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan to retain the WWE Universal Title in a lengthy back and forth match on WWE Smackdown. As a result of losing, Daniel Bryan is now “banished” from the brand.
Fans have been speculating about Bryan possibly joining the NXT brand. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano has fueled speculation with the following tweets on social media:
It's been awhile.. pic.twitter.com/4OFYXOMPup
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 1, 2021
4/7/18 pic.twitter.com/B4wz0IMDyQ
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 1, 2021