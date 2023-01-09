WWE NXT Star Wants to Face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39

WWE NXT star Grayson Waller was asked about a possible opponent for WWE WrestleMania 39 during an interview with TVInsider.com, and here is his response:

“There are a lot of options. I’m going to say, Logan Paul. I got to work with him a little bit. Me and Shawn [Michaels] got to work with him a bit before his fight with Roman Reigns. So many people are saying nice things about him when he has had two-and-a-half matches. I do this every day. Turn up every day, and then I’ll consider you a real wrestler. I’d love to expose that dude on the biggest stage of them all.”