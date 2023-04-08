WWE NXT Star Works First TV Match In Over A Year

After more than a year away, a WWE NXT star made a comeback in ring action on television.

Boa competed in a singles match on the NXT Level Up episode that aired on Friday and was taped before this week’s NXT.

On the show, he competed against Dante Chen and ultimately fell short. The match went on for around five minutes. On the show, Dani Palmer and Sol Ruca defeated Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, and Joe Gacy defeated Oro Mensah with the help of Ava, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler.

This was Boa’s first TV match since losing to Solo Sikoa in a Falls Count Anywhere match in January 2022. This was the final match in their feud.

Last month at an NXT house show in Sanford, Florida, he made his ring comeback by taking part in a battle royal, which Andre Chase ultimately won.