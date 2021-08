The following WWE NXT stars are confirmed to be backstage at tonight’s RAW, according to PWInsider-

* Xia Li

* Aliyah

* Odyssey Jones

* Dakota Kai

* Austin Theory

Riddick Moss is also backstage for tonight’s RAW. Moss has been out of action since late September 2020 after suffering a torn ACL. There is no word yet on if Moss will be appearing during tonight’s RAW broadcast. Moss last appeared on WWE TV for the October 1, 2020 Main Event episode, where he defeated Erik.