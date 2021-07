Top WWE NXT Superstars were brought to SmackDown once again this week as officials try to get a better look at them ahead of potential main roster call-ups.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Toni Storm, Shotzi Blackheart and Odyssey Jones were all brought to tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping, according to PWInsider.

Dark matches scheduled for officials include Kross vs. Cesaro, Jones vs. Robert Roode, and Storm vs. Blackheart.