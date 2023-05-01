WWE NXT Stars Had No Idea They Were Heading To The Main Roster

Night one of this year’s WWE Draft got underway during Friday’s SmackDown episode, where talent stayed and switched brands, including NXT stars who were called up and moved to RAW and SmackDown.

Instead of the usual post-WrestleMania surprise call-ups on RAW and SmackDown, this was done.

As PWMania.com previously reported, some big names were not informed in advance that they would be changing brands for the Draft. Instead, they discovered the news alongside the fans.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, the reigning NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, were also unaware of the main roster call-ups.

Dawn and Fyre discussed being drafted with David LaGreca and Mark Henry of Busted Open Radio, saying they had no idea it was coming.

Fyre said, “I’ve been saying it for days. I still don’t feel like it’s quite settled in yet. We had no idea. No idea that we were going to be drafted.”

Dawn added, “As you could tell by our eyeballs going (shocked).”

Fyre mentioned that they’d worked hard for a long time to get to this point. Dawn also pointed out that their title win at Stand & Deliver a month ago was their second televised match together.

They’ll defend their titles against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, most likely in a spot where they’ll drop the titles.

The roster changes will take effect following Saturday’s Backlash.

