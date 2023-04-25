WWE NXT Stars Issue Statements On Requesting To Be Released From The Company

Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, formerly known as the Grizzled Young Veterans, recently requested their release from WWE.

Reid issued the following statement via Twitter as an update on the situation:

“WWE has denied my request for release as of today.” I’d like to thank you all for your help and encouragement throughout my career; I’ll never take it for granted. My WWE contract expires on October 14, 2023. I’m looking forward to sharing our next chapter once we’re free agents.”

Fowler also released a statement:

”Today WWE have denied our release, which was requested on April 3rd. On 15th Oct ’23 we will be free agents again. I personally want to thank all of our fans for your continued support, it means a lot to both of us especially during times like these! We’ll see you on the 16th!”

