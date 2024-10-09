WWE NXT Stars Stuck In St. Louis Due To Hurricane Milton

For the second week in a row, the WWE NXT crew was on the road for television. This week’s show took place in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hurricane Milton, which hit Florida two weeks after Hurricane Helene, a category four storm that killed at least 225 people in Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia, has left many people there dealing with damage. The latest hurricane is expected to hit the west coast of Florida on Wednesday night, with winds gusting up to 165 mph.

Those in Florida are fleeing their homes after US President Joe Biden declared that leaving is a matter of “life and death.” Many NXT stars have struggled as a result of Hurricane Milton.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that talent is stuck in St. Louis because the Orlando airport is closed.

Meltzer stated, “We should mention that most of the people on this NXT show are gonna have to be in St. Louis for a couple of days. They were basically told, because the Orlando airport was shut down tonight and will be shut down for a while because of Hurricane Milton. The next hurricane, hopefully, is not as bad as the last one.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)