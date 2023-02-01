Nikkita Lyons Comments On Undergoing Successful Knee Surgery (Photo)

Nikkita Lyons had a successful operation to repair a serious knee injury this week.

The WWE NXT Superstar suffered a torn ACL and meniscus during a mystery attacker parking lot segment on last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

As a result of the injury, the women’s wrestling star required surgery and she did exactly that this week, as she went under the knife during a hospital visit and posted about it afterwards.

“Surgery was a success,” Lyons started in a caption to a post-surgery photo of herself in her hospital bed earlier this week. “Thank you deeply to the WWE Universe, my Lyon Pride for all the love and support you show.”

Lyons continued, “I’ll be back stronger than I’ve ever been. 🙏🏼 #ReadyToPounce Also a big thank you to the wonderful surgeons, doctors and nurses. 🫶🏼🤍.”

Check out the aforementioned post from the official Twitter feed of WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons, as well as the post-surgery photo, via the tweet embedded below.