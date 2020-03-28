WWE NXT Superstars Used for This Week’s Main Event Episode

This week’s WWE Main Event episode, which can be viewed now on Hulu, was filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, like last week’s show. Main Event is usually taped before RAW on Mondays in the same arena.

The announcers for this week were Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton. Matches taped saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka defeat WWE NXT Superstar Kayden Carter, while Humberto Carrillo defeated NXT Superstar Danny Burch.

Last week’s episode featured Byron and Mickie James on commentary, with Aleister Black defeating Leon Ruff and RAW Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins defeating Murphy.