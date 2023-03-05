WWE NXT Tag Team Breaking Up Soon

In the WWE NXT storylines, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley are set to be going their separate ways.

A split has been teased for several weeks, but the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Nile and Paxley to split up.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Nile and Paxley, but Paxley is expected to turn heel. Paxley was initially assigned to Nile in order to improve, and she has.

Nile and Paxley last appeared together on the January 24 NXT show, where they were defeated by current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James. This is intriguing because their first match together was on the February 18, 2022 edition of NXT Level Up, where they defeated Henley and James.