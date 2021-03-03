WWE NXT Takeover Before WrestleMania?, Latest Update On Kacy Catanzaro

– HeelByNature.com noted the following regarding what happens when a person tries to cancel a WWE Network subscription:

If you try and cancel your WWE subscription, a page pops up with upcoming events including NXT Takeover on 4/8. pic.twitter.com/UdEKcz4Ehn — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) March 3, 2021

– Kacy Catanzaro provided the following injury update on Instagram:

“It’s been a tough week.. coming to terms with a partial LCL tear, but working with medical staff to get back as soon as I can. You can’t keep me down.”