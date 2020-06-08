WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results – June 7, 2020

NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results – June 7 2020

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” Pre-show opens up with Todd Pettengill giving us a throwback intro. He welcomes us to the first-ever NXT In Your House event. We’re live from WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT with Scott Stanford and Sam Roberts as they welcome us to the pre-show. They’re joined by Pat McAfee from his studio in Indianapolis, IN. They all hype up tonight’s show, 25 years after the first In Your House event.

We see Tommaso Ciampa arriving to the building earlier today. They continue going over tonight’s matches. We get a promo for tonight’s Backlot Brawl main event between NXT Champion Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream. McAfee believes we will see a title change tonight. Back from a break and it looks like McAfee’s appearance is over. We get a promo for tonight’s NXT North American Title match and then see champion Keith Lee and Mia Yim arriving. We also see Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae walking to the building. Gargano stops and walks back toward the parking lot, telling Candice he will catch up with her. Scott and Sam preview the rest of tonight’s card and that’s it for the pre-show.

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event opens up with a video. We’re live on a slight tape delay from the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The familiar house set is being used tonight. The band Code Orange appears at the house to perform their “Underneath” single.

Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

We go right to the ring and out comes Shotzi Blackheart in her mini-tank as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see some of the NXT developmental trainees as “fans” in the crowd again tonight. Tegan Nox is out next, followed by Mia Yim. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are out together. Candice LeRae is out last.

LeRae looks to start with Yim but LeRae wants nothing to do with her. Gonzalez comes in and shoves Yim to the mat as they lock up. Yim comes back but Gonzalez shakes her off with ease again. Yim comes back with chops and a guillotine but Gonzalez overpowers and breaks out. Nox comes in but gets dropped with a shoulder. Gonzalez stands on Nox’s hand, allowing Kai to tag in. Nox rolls her up for a 2 count. Nox blocks two attempts and rocks Kai. Kai avoid the chokeslam and rolls her up for 2.

Nox with another roll-up for 2. Kai counters with a 2 count of her own. They collide in the middle of the ring but Nox gets the upperhand for another 2 count. Blackheart tags in and kicks Kai, then slams her face-first into the mat. Blackheart misses on the ropes but dodges a kick. Kai comes right back with a Scorpion kick for a 2 count. LeRae tags in and misses a senton. Blackheart kicks her and that sends LeRae to the floor for a breather. Yim approaches with Nox but Kai and Gonzalez come over. Blackheart goes for a suicide dive but Gonzalez catches her on the floor and slams her. Yim leaps out and takes them down next, as does LeRae off the ropes. Nox comes flying from the top next, taking everyone down on the floor. A “NXT!” chant breaks out.

LeRae takes a big Meteora from Blackheart in the ring now. Blackheart with more offense and a 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Kai runs in to make the save with a kick. Gonzalez runs in while Kai has the referee distracted, decking Blackheart with a knee. LeRae with a 2 count. Kai tags back in and stomps Blackheart. Gonzalez comes in and works over Shotzi in the corner, arguing with the referee to allow her partners cheap shots. Kai tags back in but gets hung up on the top rope with a big boot as Shotzi moves. Blackheart with a Jawbreaker and an enziguri. LeRae tags in and beats on Blackheart to boos. She talks some trash to Yim.

Yim finally gets the tag and she unloads on LeRae. Yim with a Full Nelson suplex for a 2 count. Yim decks Gonzalez on the apron. LeRae counters Sole Food and dumps Yim on her head. Gonzalez tags in as does Nox. Nox unloads with body shots. More offense from Nox with strikes. Gonzalez catches her but Nox gets free. Nox with more kicks but Gonzalez catches her with a powerbomb for a 2 count. LeRae and Yim battle over through the set to the back.

Gonzalez and Kai double team Nox but Shotzi causes Kai to kick Gonzalez. Kai gets chokeslammed by Nox. They double tam Gonzalez now. Shotzi drops Gonzalez on her face. Nox ends up hitting the Shiniest Wizard on Kai for the pin to win.

Winners: Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim

– After the match, Nox and Blackheart stand tall in the ring as the music hits. Gonzalez helps Kai up from the floor.

– We get a retro-style commercial for the WWE ice cream sandwiches, featuring a few of the NXT Superstars.

– Back from a break and we see Rhea Ripley warming up backstage.

– Tom Phillips sends us to a video package on Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest.

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes Damian Priest. He stops and shoots his imaginary arrow to set fire behind the house set. Finn Balor is out next.

Balor quickly ends his entrance after posing and sends Priest out with a double dropkick. The bell rings and Priest comes back in as Balor attacks. The brawl continues and Balor takes it to the floor. Balor sends Priest into the barrier. Priest comes back and sends Balor into the steel ring steps. Priest ends up taking the steps apart and blocking an attack from Balor. Priest slams Balor back-first over the edge of the apron. They come back in the ring and Priest drops Balor with a big right.

Priest beats Balor around the ring with lefts and rights. Balor comes back with strikes of his own. Priest shoves him into the corner. Balor comes back but Priest nails a leaping Flatliner. Priest mounts Balor with lefts and rights now. Priest keeps control and beats Balor down in the corner. Priest drags Balor back for a 2 count, then grounds him in the middle of the ring with a submission. The crowd rallies for Balor and he fights up but Priest takes him right back down.

Balor gets free with a Jawbreaker but Priest keeps control and sends him back into the corner. Balor with more attempts and a suplex. Balor dropkicks Priest through the ropes to the floor. Balor unloads on Priest against the barrier. Balor goes back in looking to charge but Priest runs in and nails a lariat. Balor slides out of the Razor’s Edge. Priest counters and hits the Broken Arrow. Balor counters another Edge and hits the double foot stomp.

They’re both down now but Balor gets up first. Balor with forearms and kicks. Priest fights back and unloads with kicks. Balor fights back. Priest with a kick to the face. Balor with a pele kick but Priest kicks out at 2. More back and forth between the two. More pin attempts. Priest with the Edge to the ring apron edge but Balor still kicks out. Priest shoots his arrow from the corner and charges in with a big back elbow in the corner, and another. Priest goes in for a third elbow but Balor blocks it with a Slingblade. Balor charges again but runs into two big kicks. Balor counters and drops Priest by his neck. Balor dropkicks Priest into the corner. Balor goes to the top but Priest grabs him by his neck. Priest climbs up to the second rope and nails a huge chokeslam.

The crowd chants “this is awesome!” now and Priest covers for a 2 count. The referee counts but they make it up. Priest wastes some time and goes to the apron, having some words with the referee. Balor gets up and unloads with strikes on the apron. Priest stuns Balor. Priest looks to hit the Edge from the apron to half of the steel steps on the floor. Balor escapes and runs with a dropkick, sending Priest from the apron to the steps down below. Priest lands back on the steel steps and hits hard. We get replays and a “NXT!” chant. Priest makes it back in the ring just in time. Balor immediately hits a Coup de Grace. Balor goes back to the top for a second Coup de Grace. Balor covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Priest barely leans up in the corner, staring up at Balor. Balor turns and points his guns at him. We go to a break.

– We get another retro-style promo for IcoPro with NXT Champion Adam Cole. These throwback commercials have someone with a British accent doing voiceovers, as Lord Alfred Hayes once did.

– Io Shirai is seen warming up in the back.

– Tom sends us to a promo for tonight’s NXT North American Title match.

NXT North American Title Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee

We go to the ring and out first comes Johnny Gargano. Gargano comes out from the front door of the set, locks it with the key and drops the key in his trunks. Could Gargano be looking to use the key on Lee as he did last week? NXT North American Champion Keith Lee is out next, coming from the regular entrance. Lee has “Black Lives Matter” on the back of his jacket.

Back and forth to start but Lee gets the upperhand. Gargano charges and goes down, rolling to the floor. Lee chases him out. Gargano goes in and kicks Lee from the ring. Gargano goes for a suicide dive but Lee catches him in mid-move. Gargano makes it back to the apron and kicks him. Gargano leaps from the apron but Lee catches him. Gargano blocks a Spirit Bomb with another shot to the hurt eye. Lee ends up dropping Gargano over the edge of the apron. Lee pulls Gargano back to the floor and nails a big right hand. Gargano crawls back to the front door of the set. The doorbell camera shows him trying to get in but he’s locked out. Lee comes over and sends Gargano face-first into the door, then works him over, tossing him back towards the ring as the referee counts.

Gargano attacks Lee as he comes back in the ring. Back and forth between the two now. Lee drops Gargano with another big left. Gargano mounts Lee while he’s down in the corner, unloading with punches. Gargano stands on Lee’s fingers while working him over. Gargano with a big chop in the corner. Gargano mounts Lee and goes for the eye some more. Lee fights him off but Gargano stays on top of him. Gargano with knees in the corner, then a big boot. Gargano bends Lee’s fingers around the turnbuckles. Gargano talks trash to the trainees in the crowd.

Gargano brings it back in for a quick pin attempt. Gargano grounds Lee now as the crowd tries to rally for him. Gargano drives knees while keeping Lee down. Gargano keeps control and shuts Lee down. Gargano stomps way for another 2 count. Gargano continues to keep Lee down and show off to heat from the crowd. Lee finally powers up and starts dropping Gargano with strikes. Lee misses in the corner and ducks a clothesline but Gargano keeps coming. Lee drops Gargano with a backbreaker for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Gargano unloads with strikes but Lee drops him with a big left hand. Gargano keeps fighting. Gargano blocks a powerbomb attempt and applies an armbar while Lee is standing. Lee almost breaks free but Gargano bends the fingers back. Lee finally powers out and Gargano goes to the mat. Gargano with big clotheslines. He goes to do the discus but Lee levels him with a clothesline for another 2 count.

Gargano with another close 2 count. Gargano with headbutts and punches to Lee while he’s down. More offense between the two. Gargano with another close 2 count off a counter. Lee catches Gargano with a big one-arm Spinebuster but Gargano rolls to the floor to buy some time. Lee brings Gargano back in but Gargano hits him to prevent him from coming in. Gargano nails a suicide dive, into a DDT on the floor. Gargano comes in and has words with the referee over the count, apparently telling him to hold off. Gargano goes to the floor but Lee runs from the side and delivers a huge Pounce, sending Gargano flying through the Plexiglas barrier. The crowd pops big as Gargano lands hard.

Lee goes around the barrier and starts dragging Gargano to the ring. They stop at the set and Lee scoops Gargano on his shoulder, now walking him to the ring. Candice LeRae comes out and distracts Lee but Mia Yim is behind her. Candice turns around to Yim rocking her. Yim chases Candice into the ring and out the other side, beating on each other. Gargano is in the ring now. He pulls the key from his trunks and digs it in Lee’s eye as he comes from behind. Gargano drops Lee on his head with the DDT but Lee still kicks out just in time. Gargano with a big kick to the head for another close pin attempt. Gargano tries again but Lee isn’t staying down. Gargano with another superkick to the head for a close 2 count.

Gargano stomps on Lee’s hurt fingers again. Gargano talks some in Lee’s face but Lee powers up with his hand around his throat. Lee powers up with the Spirit Bomb but Gargano rolls away from any pin attempt. Lee yells out and nails another big powerbomb, holding Gargano and then delivering the Big Bang Catastrophe for the pin to retain.

Winner: Keith Lee

– After the match, Lee is handed the title as his music hits. Lee stands over Gargano and has his arm raised as we go back to replays. Lee poses some more and kisses the title as we go to a break.

– We get another retro-style ad for the ice cream bars.

– Charlotte Flair is shown backstage warming up.

– We get a promo for the NXT Title match.

Backlot Brawl for the NXT Title: The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole

We go behind building to the Full Sail backlot as a number of cars are in a circle with their headlights are on. NXT Champion Adam Cole comes in driving a large truck with Undisputed Era flags and decals on it. Cole steps out and sits high up on the truck, talking about how no one will beat him for his title. The Velveteen Dream comes driving up next a yellow Lamborghini. Dream steps out looking like Negan from The Walking Dead. Referee Drake Younger is in the ring. He’s only here to determine the winner. NXT General Manager William Regal told him to tell them to enjoy the spotlight. The cars have their headlights shining on the ring.

Dream enters the ring with his baseball bat. Cole is still on his truck, telling Dream to drop the bat and fight him like a man. Dream throws the bat and tells Cole to come on in. Dream tosses his scarf at Cole’s face. Cole charges and Dream quickly rolls him up for 2. Dream with another quick but close pin attempt. We hear NXT trainees outside of the ring cheering and booing. They run out and back in the ring with Cole leveling Dream with a big boot for a 2 count. The crowd boos Cole. Cole grabs the title belt and says he’s leaving. Cole gets into one of the cars, a Dodge. Dream hits it with the bat and stands on the windshield. Dream unloads on the car with the bat now.

They brawl all over the backlot now. Someone drives up asking who called an Uber. It looks like Emily Andzulis behind the wheel. Cole tries to enter the front door of a house structure on the backlot, which isn’t actually a house but storage of some sort it looks like. Dream keeps beating him around and uses a trash can now. Cole disappears into one of the doors. Dream goes on the hunt and enters one door but Cole sprays him in the face with a fire extinguisher. Cole beats Dream back out and talks trash while keeping him down. Cole beats Dream back over to the cars around the ring, asking him why he doesn’t just quit. Because you’re stupid. Cole pounds on Dream some more. Dream turns it around, dances some on the apron and then leaps off with an axe handle. Dream brings Cole back in for a pin attempt but Cole slides out.

Dream goes to the top and leaps to the ground but Cole meets him in mid-air with a big superkick. Dream turns it around and drops Cole on the hood of a car. Dream brings a ladder over now. Dream beats on Cole on top of the car. Dream climbs the ladder, taunting Cole. Another car pulls up honking the horn, distracting Dream. It’s Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish. They get out and walk over as Cole climbs up to rock Dream. Cole shows off some and Dream knocks him back, busting the windshield of the car. Cole is bleeding.

Strong and Fish run over and double team Dream but he fights back. They beat him down to boos. Strong and Fish stat filling up the ring with a bunch of steel chairs that were in the back of Cole’s truck. Someone from under the ring grabs some of the chairs, surprising Fish and Strong. It’s Dexter Lumis. He comes from under the ring and fights them both off. Lumis beats them into the truck of their own car and then drives the car away.

Cole is just now getting up from the shattered windshield. Dream is recovering in the ring with the chairs. Cole comes back in and Dream ends up hitting the Dream Valley Driver for a close 2 count amid the chairs. Dream keeps control and hits the Purple Rainmaker onto a chair. Cole still kicks out. Cole ends up going low for some boos. Cole goes to the top and hits the Panama Sunrise onto a huge pile of steel chairs. Cole covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Adam Cole

– After the match, Cole stands tall as his music hits. He brags on the win as Mauro marks his historic title reign.

– We go back to Todd Pettengill for another retro promo with some comedy. He plugs WWE Shop and shows us a look at WWE Hall of Famers Triple H, Shawn Michaels and “Road Dogg” BG James struggling to use a computer.

– We get a video package for the next match.

Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go back to the ring as Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their way out with another wild entrance. Scarlett chants “Fall and Pray” while dancing around Kross in the middle of the ring. The crowd also chants with her. They pose together as the chants in the crowd pick up. Tommaso Ciampa is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They start brawling now. Kross gets the upperhand and nails a big suplex. Kross follows Ciampa on the floor and attacks. Ciampa slams Kross face-first into the steel steps but Scarlett encourages him. Kross comes back in and blocks Willow’s Bell. Kross fights but Ciampa levels him with a big kick. Kross sends Ciampa to the floor and grabs him by the neck, yelling in his face. Kross launches Ciampa back into the edge of the apron.

Kross stares down at Ciampa and smiles as the referee checks on him. Kross yells for the referee to move so he can bring Ciampa back in. Kross follows and unloads in the corner. Kross with a big overhead suplex. Kross keeps Ciampa down, working him over and yelling at him. Kross manhandles Ciampa some more and launches him out of the corner with another suplex. Kross with knee strikes while Ciampa is down in the corner. The referee backs him off. Kross puts his own hands behind his back and dares Ciampa to hit him. Ciampa charges but Kross nails a Northern Lights suplex. Kross levels Ciampa with a big clothesline next.

Ciampa fights back with strikes in the middle of the ring. They go at it but Ciampa gets the upperhand. Ciampa with a big enziguri to drop Kross. Ciampa kicks Kross to the floor now. Kross runs back in but Ciampa nails Willow’s Bell for a close 2 count. Ciampa gets back up and delivers running knees. Kross counters the Fairytale Ending and launches Ciampa to the mat on his face. Kross takes Ciampa down into the Kross Jacket submission. Ciampa starts fading now. The referee calls the match.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross stands tall as Scarlett joins him in the ring. She raises his arm as we go to replays and their music starts up. The referee checks on Ciampa. We come back with Kross staring down Ciampa while he sits up in the corner. A “fall and pray” chant comes from the crowd.

– We see the band Code Orange at ringside. Tom plugs their new Takeover t-shirt on WWE Shop, for 24 hours only.

– A disheveled Robert Stone is shown near the set, leaning against the NXT letters and looking as out of it as he did last Wednesday.

– Renee Young plugs her post-Takeover interview with Triple H on Facebook Live.

– We get a video package for tonight’s main event.

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

We go back to the ring and out first comes Rhea Ripley. Io Shirai is out next. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair makes her way out last. Flair enters the ring and raises the title. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

The bell rings and they stare each other down. The trainees make some noise in the crowd. Flair rolls to the floor and tells them to go at it. The crowd boos Flair and chants “you don’t go here!” now. Ripley and Shirai lock up now. Ripley sends Shirai down. Flair runs in from behind and slams Ripley. Ripley chases Flair back out and Shirai rolls Ripley up for 2. Flair decks Ripley and takes her to the corner for more kicks. Shirai pulls Flair off but Flair kicks her. Shirai drops Flair but runs into boots from Ripley in the corner. Flair with a neckbreaker to Ripley. Flair catches Shirai and hits a fall-away slam. Flair kips up for more boos. Flair yells about how this is her house and these two are guests. She delivers chops to both challengers.

Flair goes to run their heads together but they double team her. Ripley hits Shirai and goes to work on Flair. Flair fights back in from the apron. Ripley pulls Flair to the floor. Ripley goes for a cannonball from the apron but she lands hard as Flair moves. Flair launches Ripley into the barrier and she lands hard again. Flair turns around to Shirai nailing a Frankensteiner from the apron. Flair comes back and sends Shirai into the ring post. Flair then sends Shirai into Ripley and the barrier. More boos from Flair as she shows off some at ringside.

Flair brings Shirai back into the ring and boots her in the head while talking trash. Flair takes her time working Shirai over now. Flair catches Shirai but she lands on her feet. Shirai goes for a dropkick but it’s blocked as Flair transitions into a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Shirai kicks out and kicks Flair away. Ripley runs in and clotheslines Flair twice. Ripley with knees to Flair’s face now. Ripley levels Flair with a running boot. Ripley yells out and hits abasement dropkick to Flair. Shirai runs over and drops Ripley. Shirai with 619 to Flair. Shirai keeps control and rolls Flair up, then stomps on her. Shirai with more offense to Flair while she’s down. Flair kicks out after a dropkick.

The crowd rallies for Shirai and she powers up. Ripley runs in and cuts Shirai off, rolling her up. Shirai counters. They both collide with big strikes and both go down. Shirai and Ripley start getting up but Flair nails a double Spear. Shirai kicks out at 2, then Ripley kicks out at 2. Flair throws a crotch chop to the crowd. She drags both challengers over to the corner next to each other. Flair goes to the top for the moonsault but Shirai moves and Ripley gets her knees up. Shirai rolls Flair for 2. Ripley rolls Shirai for 2. Shirai counters the Ripcord and drops Ripley. Shirai counters Flair and applies the Crossface submission in the middle of the ring. Ripley breaks it with a big kick. Flair comes right back with a big boot to Ripley for 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

Flair gets up and stalks Ripley. Ripley avoids Natural Selection as Flair misses it. Ripley slams Flair on her face. Shirai springboards with a missile dropkick to Ripley. Ripley powers up as fans rally for her again. Shirai with the running double knees to Ripley in the corner. Flair comes right back with Natural Selection to Shirai but Shirai kicks out just before the 3 count. Flair can’t believe it.

Shirai rolls Flair for a 2 count. Flair with the Figure Four on Shirai. Ripley breaks the Figure Eight attempt by pulling Flair to the floor and unloading with strikes and a handful of hair. They continue brawling as Shirai nails a big plancha through the ropes, taking Ripley down. Flair hits a big boot on Shirai at ringside. Flair sends Shirai crashing through a window of the house. Ripley and Flair brawl after a Spear attempt now. Ripley mounts Flair with rights and lefts as the referee warns her to take it back to the ring.

Flair gets up and slaps Ripley in the face. Flair mashes Ripley’s face into the Plexiglas and slams her. Ripley keeps fighting and so does Flair. Flair yells at Ripley to come on. We see a spotlight on Shirai now as she’s high up on top of the house set. Ripley and Flair brawl down below. They look up and see Shirai. She smiles and leaps down, nailing a big crossbody on Flair and Ripley. A “holy shit!” chant breaks out now.

Shirai brings Flair back into the ring. Shirai goes to the top but Ripley runs up to the apron and rocks her to prevent the moonsault. Flair charges with a Spear as Ripley comes through the ropes in the ring but Ripley sends her face-first into the turnbuckles. Flair is out on the floor now. Ripley climbs up for a superplex but Shirai resists. Shirai slides down and decks Ripley, then climbs back up with her. Shirai goes for the Frankensteiner but Ripley stops it in mid-move. Flair runs in with a big boot to Shirai. Shirai falls to the mat and rolls out while Ripley is still up top. Flair chops Ripley while she’s up high. Flair climbs up but Ripley fights back. Ripley with the super Riptide from the top but Shirai rolls back in the ring to break the pin up.

Shirai dodges a kick from Ripley. Shirai unloads with strikes. Ripley blocks Shirai and catches her in the Prism. Flair comes in with a kendo stick and nails Ripley over the back to break the submission. Flair with kendo stick shots to both challengers now. Ripley turns around to a big Spear from Flair. Flair goes for the Figure Four as Ripley tries to resist. Flair tries to bridge into a Figure Eight but Ripley fights her. Flair bridges it as Shirai goes to the top. Shirai hits the moonsault to Ripley, landing only on her and forcing Flair’s submission to break. Shirai holds it for the pin on Ripley to win, while Flair still has part of her hold locked in.

Winner and New NXT Women’s Champion: Io Shirai

– After the match, Flair recovers as Shirai takes her title and raises it in the air. Fans chant her name as we go to replays. We come back to Shirai up top celebrating her title win as confetti falls all over the arena. NXT “Takeover: In Your House” goes off the air with Shirai celebrating with the title.

