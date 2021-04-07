LIVE WWE NXT TAKEOVER STAND AND DELIVER RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver Results – April 7, 2021 (Night 1)

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Sam Roberts welcomes us. He’s joined by former MMA fighter and ESPN personality Jimmy Smith. They hype tonight’s matches. Wee see NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and then footage of Raquel Gonzalez arriving earlier today with Dakota Kai. Sam sends us to a video package for tonight’s NXT UK Title match. Sam sends us to Samoa Joe’s sitdown interview with Ciampa from earlier today. Ciampa says he’s in the best shape physically and mentally he’s ever been. He knows the match with WALTER will be physical but he likes that. Ciampa goes on about how prestigious the NXT UK Title is and they wrap the interview. We also get a Tale of the Tape for Ciampa vs. WALTER. We go to Joe’s sitdown interview with WALTER next. He says his reign looks nice on paper but he has to catch up on the 6 month hiatus from last year. WALTER isn’t sure what his next step will be if he loses the title tonight. We go back to Sam and Jimmy for more discussion.

Sports journalist Arash Markazi checks in via video and looks at WALTER’s title reign. Sam hypes Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark as we take a break. We get a look at Triple H and Shawn Michaels talking Takeover on WWE’s The Bump earlier today. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with LA Knight now. He’s confident about entering the Gauntlet Eliminator last, and then defeating Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title on Thursday night. Sam and Jimmy discuss the Gauntlet Eliminator now. They preview Kushida vs. Pete Dunne. Arash comes back in via video and talks about Kushida vs. Dunne, calling it the best technical match we’ll see tonight, and possibly all year.

Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

Back from a break and Vic Joseph welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Mickie James. Out first comes Toni Storm to boos from the crowd. Zoey Stark is out next as Alicia Taylor does introductions for our Kickoff match of the night.

They size each other up as fans do dueling chants to start. They lock up and tangle into the ropes, going around the ring. They break and lock up again with Stark grounding Storm with a headlock. They break and go back & forth now, trading holds. Stark counters and holds Storm to the mat as the referee checks on them. The dueling chants start back up.

Storm runs over Stark and looks to mount some offense but Stark grabs her. Storm with back elbows but Stark comes back with a big right hand to the jaw, then a running uppercut in the corner. Stark get sent to the apron but fights back in, springboarding at Storm with a missile dropkick for a pop. Storm drops Stark out of the corner and drops her, unloading on the mat with strikes for a 1 count. Storm keeps Stark grounded now. Stark kicks out of another pin attempt. She tries to fight up to her feet but Storm takes her back down for a 2 count.

Storm stomps away while Stark is down in the corner now. Storm with a suplex for another 2 count. Storm with a single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring now. Stark kicks her away but Storm comes right back with a boot to the face. Stark rams Storm back into the corner. They trade strikes from the corner and Storm slaps Stark down. Storm unloads with more strikes in the corner now, having words with the referee. Storm with uppercuts. Stark fights back with chops. Stark kicks away in the corner now. Storm takes Stark down and mounts her with right hands as the referee warns her.

Storm slams Stark. Storm goes to the top but Stark cuts her off. Stark climbs up for a superplex and she hits it for a big pop as fans chant “NXT!” now. The referee counts while they’re both down. Storm gets up first and they trade big right hands in the middle of the ring. Stark with several strikes in a row. Stark kicks Storm down and levels her in the jaw with a boot. Stark keeps control but misses a high knee. Storm has a German suplex blocked. Stark keeps fighting and hits a German of her own, then kips up. Stark with the sliding knee to the jaw for a close 2 count, and another pin attempt.

Stark shows some frustration now. Stark scoops Storm to her shoulders but she slides off. Storm gets Stark up high on her shoulders, then plants her face-first into the mat from up high. Stark still kicks out at 2 and Storm can’t believe it. Storm goes for Storm Zero but it’s blocked. Stark with a big superkick for another close pin attempt. Stark unloads with forearms and knees.

Storm nails a German suplex out of nowhere, and then another. Storm follows up with Storm Zero but Stark counters mid-move and rolls Storm out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Zoey Stark

– After the match, Stark stands tall and raises her arms on the ramp as the music hits. Storm is down in the middle of the ring.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with MSK now. They’re ready to capture the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles. Wes Lee says he’s cleared and healthy, and Nash Carter goes on about how bright their star will shine tonight. We go back to Sam and Jimmy for a discussion on tonight’s Triple Threat for the vacant titles. Sam guarantees it will be a classic. Sam says NXT also has the best women’s division in the world and we will see that with tonight’s main event. He sends us to a video package for Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai. Mickie joins Sam and Jimmy now for a discussion on the main event. We go to a pre-recorded interview Samoa Joe had with Gonzalez. She says 2020 was crazy and she continued to show everyone who she is, and this year she wants to make a statement. She feels confident going into tonight’s match and is honored to be chosen by Shirai. She says this is her opportunity to show she can hang with the best and is more than a sidekick. She talked more about being confident and winning tonight. We go back to Sam, Jimmy and Mickie. They send us back to Joe’s sitdown interview with Shirai. She talks about leading the division and in regards to picking Gonzalez to be her challenger, she’s always been a fan of Rey Mysterio and she wanted to go against the biggest opponents like he always did. She acknowledged pressure being in the main event and said she’s not only representing the NXT women’s division, she’s representing the NXT Women’s Title. She says the division has come a long way and she will try her best to represent well. We go back to the panel for predictions. Mickie goes with Gonzalez, Jimmy picks Shirai. We see Dunne and Kushida arriving backstage as Sam wraps the Night One Kickoff.

– WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One opens live on the USA Network and the WWE Network on Peacock. Nita Strauss is inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. She begins her performance of the National Anthem as fans stand in the crowd. Lightning strikes as a voice welcomes us to Takeover. Fans start chanting “NXT!” now.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center as fans go wild in the crowd. Vic Joseph welcomes us to Takeover. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Pete Dunne makes his way out to boos. Kushida is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and Dunne leaps to bring him down into a submission but it’s blocked. They tangle counters on the mat and get back up, sizing each other up. Dunne takes Kushida back down but Kushida joins him on the mat as they trade more holds. Kushida takes control from behind on the mat. Kushida focuses on the arm now. Dunne tuns it around and works on Kushida’s arm. More back and forth with counters now. Dunne blocks a springboard move and goes for the fingers. He pulls Kushida to the floor and suplexes him, launching him into the ring ropes.

Dunne comes back in and goes to work on the arm and elbow. The referee checks on Kushida. Dunne grounds Kushida and stomps the wrist as fans boo him. Dunne with a big slap to the chest and a kick. Kushida fights back and they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Kushida runs into a boot. Kushida counters with a basement dropkick to send Dunne to the floor for a breather. Fans chant for Kushida as he goes to the top and leaps but lands on the ramp that is even with the apron. Kushida ends up taking Dunne down with a springboard back elbow on the entrance way. Kushida runs the ramp and kicks Dunne, sending them both back into the ring.

Dunne leaps and catches Kushida with an Octopus submission. Kushida counters looking for the Hoverboard Lock but Dunne blocks it. Kushida levels Dunne with a kick. Dunne blocks another springboard back elbow and starts bending the fingers to boos. Kushida drops Dunne on his head and holds it for a close 2 count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Kushida in control, stomping on Dunne’s back while controlling him by his arms.

Back from the break and they trade big shots before another “NXT!” chant starts up. They fight on the mat now, trading headbutts. Dunne gets free and rocks Kushida but Kushida kicks him back. Kushida runs and hits a dropkick. Dunne ends up on the top but Kushida kicks him off. Kushida climbs up for a super Hoverboard Lock to the mat, nailing it. Dunne reaches for the bottom rope as the crowd rallies for Kushida.

Dunne finally gets the rope and breaks the hold. Kushida goes right back into a submission as fans chant for Dunne to tap. Dunne gets his foot on the bottom rope. Kushida goes to the top and delivers double knees to Dunne’s hurt elbow. Kushida leaps and catches Dunne in another Hoverboard Lock on their feet. Dunne turns into a 2 count but Kushida keeps a hold locked until Dunne gets his foot on the rope. Kushida swings but Dunne catches the strike and goes to bending the fingers as fans boo.

Dunne then stomps on the fingers. Dunne misses a roundhouse kick. Kushida swings but Dunne stomps the fingers again, then levels him with a kick to the head as the boos continue. Dunne nails The Bitter End in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– After the match, Dunne stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The referee checks on Kushida’s hurt hands as Dunne stands alone in the middle of the ring.

– We see video of Io Shirai and Zoey Stark arriving earlier today. We also see video of Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai arriving earlier today.

– Still to come, the Gauntlet Eliminator to determine the new #1 contender to NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. We see the rules on the screen, then go back to commercial.

Gauntlet Eliminator to Crown New #1 Contender to NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano: Leon Ruff (first participant) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (second participant) vs. Bronson Reed (third participant) vs. Cameron Grimes (fourth participant) vs. Dexter Lumis (fifth participant) vs. LA Knight (final participant)

Back from the break and the Gauntlet Eliminator is already underway as Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott go at it. They end up on the floor and Swerve drapes Ruff over the barrier, then runs in with a big dropkick for boos. The winner of this match will challenge Johnny Gargano at Night Two for his NXT North American Title.

Ruff counters Swerve at ringside and ends up hitting a big back Cutter off the announce table for a pop. Ruff brings it back in for a 2 count. Back and forth in the ring now. Swerve with a big slingshot into the top rope to put Ruff back down. They end up on the top now, trading big strikes. Swerve looks to hit a super powerbomb but Ruff counters in mid-air and sends Swerve flying hard to the mat for a big pop. The timer starts up and the next man out is Bronson Reed.

Ruff leaps out to meet Reed on the entrance way but Reed catches him and throws him back in. Reed is double teamed but he drops Ruff and goes to work on Swerve. Ruff slowly brings himself back in and goes to the top while Reed is holding Swerve in the air on a suplex. Ruff leaps off the top and helps Reed slam Swerve. Ruff attacks Reed but Reed ends up dropping down on him with all of his weight, and again with another big pancake.

Ruff tries for a German suplex but he can’t make Reed budge. Swerve comes from behind and tries to throw both of them. Reed goes behind and ends up hitting a huge German suplex on both opponents. Fans chant “NXT!” now. The timer starts up while Reed is standing tall. He waits for Cameron Grimes to come out and here he is to boos. Grimes takes his time getting to the ring, taunting Reed. Swerve takes advantage and dropkicks Reed from behind. Grimes with a moonsault from the top to drop Reed. They all team up on Reed and send him out.

Grimes offers some money to Swerve now. He takes it and they embrace. Grimes attacks Ruff in the corner, choking him with a shirt. Swerve stomps on Ruff now as he and Grimes keep the double team going on Ruff. Ruff fights back on Grimes but slips on the top rope for a botch with Grimes. Swerve takes advantage and launches Ruff into the corner, forcing a hard landing. Ruff is showered in dollar bills. Grimes and Swerve double team Reed now, keeping him out of the ring. Swerve with a big kick from the apron to the mouth of Reed. They go back to double teaming Ruff now. Ruff fights back but Grimes levels him with a big clothesline. Swerve levels Ruff with another stiff clothesline. The timer starts up and the next man out is Dexter Lumis.

Lumis slowly walks to the ring as Swerve takes Ruff out and pins him for the first elimination. Lumis with a big DDT. Lumis slithers into the ring, forcing Grimes to retreat in fear. Lumis takes out Swerve, then Grimes with slingshot suplexes. Lumis levels Swerve with a few shots to the jaw, then rocks him in the corner and hits a Bulldog. Reed is back in the ring now. He stares Lumis down in the middle of the ring as fans rally. Reed strikes first and they unload on each other. Lumis stuns Reed and tries to scoop him but can’t get him up. Lumis lands on his feet after Reed scoops him. Lumis finally scoops Reed on his shoulders but he gets free. Lumis sends Reed to the floor as Grimes comes in. Grimes and Lumis tumble over the top rope to the floor, landing hard in front of the announcers.

The timer starts back up and out comes the final entrant – LA Knight. Knight comes out with a mic, stopping to kick Reed in the face as he’s on the side of the entrance ramp. Knight continues with his promo on each competitor but Reed grabs him from behind and tosses him into the ring. Reed stalks Knight but Knight pleads for him to take it easy. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial as Reed attacks but Knight gets the upperhand and delivers a big knee to the head from the apron. Knight launches himself in from the apron but Reed catches him with a big Samoan Drop in mid-air.

Back from the break and Reed tries to splash Knight in the corner but Knight drops him. Grimes comes in and Knight catches him with a powerslam. Swerve is on the top turnbuckle but Knight runs and leaps up, slamming Swerve to the mat for a pop. Lumis is in now, staring Knight down. Grimes attacks and drops Knight. Lumis drops Grimes with the side-slam, then applies The Silence submission. Knight attacks and pins Lumis while he has the submission on Grimes. Lumis has been eliminated. Fans boo as Knight taunts Grimes.

Scott decks Knight with a flying knee. Grimes drops Knight and then Reed hits a senton on Knight. Reed pins Knight and he has been eliminated. It’s down to Reed, Swerve and Grimes now. Knight rants at ringside until Lumis grabs him for The Silence, taking him down to the floor and putting him t sleep in the hold.

Grimes, Reed and Swerve take turns on each other in the middle of the ring now. They all go down after power moves in a unique sequence. Fans chant “NXT!” while all three Superstars are down in the middle of the ring. They continue fighting while working to their feet now. Reed is getting double teamed while getting up from his knees. Reed unloads with chops for both. Reed clotheslines Swerve but collides in mid-air with the big crossbody from Grimes. There’s a back & forth in the middle of the ring with Swerve pinning Grimes for the elimination with a handful of tights.

Swerve and Reed stare each other down now. Swerve unloads with body strikes but Reed overpowers and sends him to the mat. Reed goes to the top for the Tsunami Splash but Swerve runs up and kicks him in the head. Reed is dazed on the top now. Swerve grabs Reed and flips him over for a big slam on the edge of the apron. Reed yells out in pain and lands on the floor. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Swerve goes back to the top after bringing it in. Swerve nails the 450 Splash but Reed kicks out just in time. Swerve can’t believe it.

Swerve nails a big House Call to the face t bring Reed to his knees. Swerve follows up with another stiff House Call and some trash talking while Reed is on his knees. Reed blocks the third House Call attempt but Swerve comes back and nails it on the side of Reed’s head. Reed still kicks out at 2. Swerve with a submission on the mat now, focusing on the ribs and lower back. Reed powers out. They get up and Reed nails a big slap, then a powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Reed then drives Swerve into the mat.

Reed goes to the top for the Tsunami Splash and hits it for a big pop. Reed holds the pin and gets the win, becoming the #1 contender for a Night Two title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender to NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. The NXT North American Champion appears on the stage now as Reed looks on. Gargano raises the title and taunts Reed as they have words.

– Still to come, Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER. Back to commercial.

NXT UK Title Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER

Back from the break and out comes Tommaso Ciampa to the ring. NXT UK Champion WALTER is out next with no sign of Imperium. They meet in the middle of the ring for formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and they size each other up as fans do dueling chants. WALTER taunts Ciampa and they lock up. WALTER takes it to the corner and backs off as the referee counts. Ciampa ducks a big chop attempt. Ciampa shakes his finger at the champ. They lock up and Ciampa works on the arm now. Ciampa strikes but WALTER levels him with a shoulder. Ciampa comes back with a high kick. WALTER takes him to the corner and holds him there but Ciampa fights out. WALTER with a big strike that angers Ciampa.

Ciampa unloads into the opposite corner, beating WALTER down and stomping away as the referee counts. Ciampa yells down at WALTER and hits him. WALTER gets up and levels Ciampa with ease with just one chop. Fans chant for the Imperium leader now. WALTER manhandles Ciampa some and sends him to the floor. They brawl on the floor now. WALTER ends up putting his hand through the announce table as Ciampa moves. Ciampa unloads with strikes but WALTER slams him on the edge of the apron. Ciampa with a knee to the face as WALTER tries to come back in. WALTER blocks the Willow’s Bell draping DDT, and rams Ciampa into the corner.

WALTER beats Ciampa up in the corner. Ciampa blocks a big chop with his elbow. Ciampa with more big strikes. Ciampa tries to get WALTER on his shoulders but can’t. They tangle some more with offense in the middle of the ring until WALTER drops Ciampa with a kick to the jaw. WALTER also goes down and is hurting. Fans boo while WALTER works Ciampa while he’s down. WALTER with a single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring as fans do more dueling chants. WALTER goes into another submission. They get up and WALTER nails another big boot to the chest.

WALTER keeps control and brings it back in for a big power move in the middle of the ring. WALTER works Ciampa around the ring now as a “you suck!” chant starts, then more dueling chants. Fans rally for Ciampa as he looks to make a comeback with strikes and clotheslines. Ciampa keeps rocking WALTER and stuns him against the ropes. Ciampa keeps charging and stunning WALTER as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break. Ciampa keeps running and the ropes and decking WALTER but the champ won’t go down and won’t go over the top rope. Ciampa keeps getting close and finally drops WALTER twice with two clotheslines. Ciampa scoops WALTER for the Air Raid Crash and hits it in the middle of the ring as we come back from the break.

Ciampa goes for the double underhoook but has to stop and deliver knees. Ciampa goes for the Fairy Tale Ending but it’s blocked. WALTER with a big suplex for a 2 count as Ciampa rolls right through and this time hits the Fairy Tale Ending in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

WALTER catches Ciampa with a Sleeper hold now. Ciampa bends the fingers back but WALTER won’t let go. The hold is finally broken with the ropes but WALTER follows up with a big German suplex and a bigger lariat for another close 2 count. WALTER has a powerbomb blocked. More back and forth now. WALTER with a big forearm. Ciampa takes WALTER down with an armbar, bending his fingers back. WALTER gets his feet on the bottom rope to break it but Ciampa keeps bending the fingers for the 5 count.

Ciampa unloads on WALTER with stomps as the referee warns him. Ciampa mounts WALTER now with lefts and rights on the mat. WALTER covers himself up. WALTER gets up on the apron but blocks Willow’s Bell by dropping to the floor in a desperation move. WALTER fights in from the apron with huge chops and forearms to the chest. Ciampa grabs the injured hand again but WALTER headbutts him away. WALTER goes to the top but Ciampa rocks him and climbs up. Ciampa positions WALTER up high and hits the super Air Raid Crash for a close 2 count. Ciampa shows some frustration now and can’t believe WALTER kicked out.

Fans chant “fight forever!” now. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Ciampa with several in a row but WALTER takes them. WALTER fights back now but Ciampa unloads. WALTER catches a chop and takes Ciampa to the mat, pinning him with his knees for a 2 count. WALTER with a stiff shot to the neck. Ciampa quickly grabs his neck. WALTER with two big powerbombs in the middle of the ring but Ciampa still kicks out somehow. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

WALTER launches Ciampa with a big suplex. WALTER immediately follows up with a big right hand chop to the chest to put Ciampa back down. He quickly covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: WALTER

– After the match, the referee hands the NXT UK Title to WALTER but both competitors are still down on their backs as the Imperium music hits. WALTER joins Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel on the stage and they do their signature pose as some fans boo. Ciampa recovers in the ring.

– We see the Pomeranian dog run through the arena, the same one we saw last Wednesday. The dog runs into a ring and joins a woman that we can’t see, only her legs. The woman picks the dog up to end the vignette. It says Franky Monet will see us next Tuesday.

– The announcers hype WrestleMania 37.

– We see the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles on display. Back to commercial.

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles: The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

Back from the break and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. MSK is already in the ring waiting – Wes Lee and Nash Carter. The Grizzled Young Veterans are out next – James Drake and Zack Gibson. No mic work or formal ring introductions. Wilde, Lee and Gibson start off. Mendoza tags in early on to help his partner with the double teams as they take control. Gibson works over Lee now, working on his injured hand.

Lee tags in Carter and MSK double teams Gibson now. Carter with a Bronco Buster to Gibson. Mendoza drops Carter and goes to work on Gibson. Gibson rocks Mendoza and cheap shots Wilde on the apron. Drake tags in and they unload on Legado del Fantasma to clear the ring and yell out. Some fans boo them. Carter flies in and takes out Gibson but Drake levels him with a clothesline for a 2 count. Drake beats Carter around the ring now, stomping away in the corner to boos.

Drake keeps control and drops Carter for a 2 count. Drake with a submission now. He stops Mendoza from coming back to the apron. Drake scoops Carter and slams him for another 2 count. Drake rakes at the face as the referee warns him and fans boo. Carter blocks a suplex and in comes Lee as MSK double teams Drake for a pop. Carter tags back in and runs, then leaps off his partner to take out GYV on the floor. Mendoza runs in and takes out Nash to the floor. Wilde tags in and Legado del Fantasma fly out of the ring at the same time, taking the other two teams down at ringside. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Wilde turns Carter upside down in the corner and stomps. Mendoza and Wilde both hit big Coast 2 Coast dropkicks to Carter while he’s upside down. Gibson stops a pin attempt but he’s not legal. Wilde and Mendoza double team him now, stomping away, then tossing him to the floor next to Drake. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Mendoza going back to work on Carter for a 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Back from the break and Wilde and Mendoza are still running wild with offense and quick tags, working over MSK. Nash watches as Carter gets double teamed in the corner to boos. They hit a double suplex and Mendoza then hits a springboard moonsault for 2. Drake comes from behind and rolls Mendoza for a 2 count. Drake works on Mendoza and Carter now. Carter finally tags in Lee, who has kicks and punches for everyone else. Nash with a big dropkick to Drake, then a suicide dive to Gibson on the floor. Lee runs back in and leaps out the other side, taking Legado down on the floor for a big pop. Lee runs back in with a leaping pele kick to Drake. MSK double teams Drake for a close 2 count.

Carter lifts Drake but stops and tags in Nash for the double team. Gibson stops it by putting Nash on his shoulders at ringside. Drake runs to capitalize but Carter cuts him off with a kick to the knee. Legado runs in and drops Carter on his head with a twisting suplex. Lee runs in and takes out Mendoza and Wilde at the same time. Lee launches Drake across the ring on his head. Carter goes to the top but Gibson rocks him. Gibson works on the hurt hand of Lee, holding it in the turnbuckle and allowing Drake to run and dropkick it. Lee goes down clutching his hurt hand as fans boo. Gibson capitalizes and drops Lee on his arm. Gibson applies the submission now. Carter comes in but Drake stops him with a submission on the back. Carter and Lee hold each other’s arms while GYV have them trapped in submissions.

Mendoza breaks it all up with a missile dropkick. Mendoza and Wilde double team GYV with a big move from the corner. They then double team Lee for a close 2 count and can’t believe it when he kicks out. Wilde beats Drake to the floor. Mendoza beats Carter to the floor. Gibson has Wilde on his shoulders now. Drake runs the ramp and hits a big Doomsday Device to knock him off. MSK with a big double team to Mendoza at ringside, leaving him face down as the referee checks on him. The Vets stand on the entrance way and stare MSK down as they struggle to get to the apron on the other side of the ring.

The two teams face off and enter the ring for a Dusty Classic finals rematch as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They meet in the ring and start brawling. Lee is taken out. GYV goes at it on Carter but he drops them with a double Cutter. Lee tags in and hits the big double team Blockbuster to Gibson for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: MSK

– After the match, Lee and Carter embrace in the middle of the ring as their music hits. We go to replays as their music hits. NXT General Manager William Regal enters the ring and presents MSK with the titles as Taylor introduces them as the new NXT Tag Team Titles. They continue the celebration as fans cheer them on.

– The announcers go over the card for Night Two.

