LIVE WWE NXT TAKEOVER STAND AND DELIVER RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Results – April 8, 2021 (Night 2)

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two Kickoff pre-show opens up from Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Sam Roberts welcomes us. He’s joined by Jimmy Smith. They briefly talk about Night One and then start hyping tonight’s show. We see footage of Adam Cole arriving earlier today for his Unsanctioned Match with Kyle O’Reilly. NXT General Manager William Regal and a team of security are waiting for him. Security surrounds Cole and he asks what’s this, it appears. It looks like they will be escorting him. O’Reilly is also shown arriving earlier today and security is already surrounding him. Sam sends us to a video package for tonight’s NXT Title match. Sam then sends us to Joe’s pre-recorded sitdown interview with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross talks about his previous injury and says he was pissed, but he’s focused now and will crush Balor. Balor has the technique and experience, and is the best champion of all time, but he will not control this match. Joe asks Kross what he will be feeling if he gets the win. Kross says he came to be a champion and not get lost in the shuffle. Kross goes on and says Balor’s arrogance will be his downfall. Kross isn’t changing any thing on his end and Balor’s efforts will not get it done tonight.

Sam and Jimmy talk about Kross and his intensity for a minute. They then send us to Joe’s sitdown interview with NXT Champion Finn Balor. Balor is confident about tonight’s match and says it’s Kross who needs to prove something tonight, not him. He goes on and says Kross underestimating him if a huge mistake. Kross better be at the best physical shape he can be in as he steps in the ring with The Prince who is at the top of his game. Balor says he drags big men into territories they don’t want to be in very well, into deep water, and he’s going to slowly drown Kross like he’s never felt before, that’s how he will beat Kross tonight. Balor goes on and asks how many times he has to prove he’s the best in the world. Joe asks what drives Balor. Balor says it’s an absolute joke that he’s seen as the underdog in this. He promises he will do what he’s done for the past 20 years – deliver on a promise he will beat Kross. Sam and Jimmy welcome sports journalist Arash Markazi. He talks about the NXT Title bout being a big money match and we get a Tale of the Tape for Kross and Balor. Sam mentions Mickie James joining us soon as he sends us to a break.

Back from a break and McKenzie Mitchell is with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi busts out laughing at Candice LeRae saying The Way will win the titles tonight. Moon goes on about taking care of The Way tonight and says they will do what they do best – steal the show. Moon says they are off to get their faces painted up. Shotzi does an awkward growl and howl, then hurries off. Moon is a bit surprised at the enthusiasm as she follows. Mickie has joined Sam and Jimmy now. She talks about the dynamic between Moon and Blackheart, and how deserving they are right now. She knows The Way will bring it because that’s what they do. We see how Bronson Reed won the Gauntlet Eliminator at Night One as they preview Reed vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on tonight’s show. Smith picked Reed to win last night and says he’s the favorite tonight. We get a video package on tonight’s Ladder Match to unify the Cruiserweight Titles. Markazi joins us again to discuss the match as we get a Tale of the Tape for Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar. We also see how they had words at the Takeover Global Press Conference earlier this week. We see backstage footage of Regal and a referee visiting Devlin in the locker room. Devlin hands the title over, then Regal and the referee leave. We then see Regal and the referee approach Legado del Fantasma. Escobar hands the title over. Markazi talks more about Escobar’s domination. We go to another break.

#1 Contender’s Match: Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Breezango

We go to the ring and Vic Joseph is on commentary with Mickie James. They welcome us to the Kickoff match. Out first comes Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango. The winners of this match will become the new #1 contenders for a future title match with new NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. Out next comes Killian Dain and Drake Maverick.

Dain starts off with Breeze and he’s not in the mood for games. He takes control and then slams Fandango as he tags in. Drake tags in and comes off the top with a double ax handle as Dain holds him. Fandango drops Drake with a shoulder. They run the ropes again and Fandango tries for a pin but Drake dances over him, and keeps dancing. Fandango gets up and tries to capitalize. They shove each other and in comes Dain to hold Drake back and get him on the right page. Drake is upset but Dain is legal now.

Drake puts Fandango’s pirate hat on Dain now, which Dain threw earlier to start the match. Drake taunts Fandango but Dain stops to yell at Drake. Fandango attacks but Dain ends up dropping him, then tossing Drake at him. Fandango goes to work on Drake now and hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Fandango unloads in the corner and in comes Breeze with a suplex for a 2 count. Breeze stops Drake from tagging as Fandango comes back in and takes control of Drake. Fandango with a delayed vertical suplex for 2.

Fandango takes Drake back to the corner but he fights out. Breeze tags back in for more quick double teaming. Breeze launches Drake into the turnbuckles and he lands hard. Breeze stomps away while Drake is down now, then drops a leg drop for a 2 count. Breeze grounds Drake in the middle of the ring. Fandango taunts Dain from the apron. Drake tries to fight up from the mat but Breeze clubs him and takes him back to their corner.

Fandango launches Drake into the turnbuckles for another 2 count. Fandango with an uppercut as fans try to rally. Fandango drapes Drake over the top rope and leaves him hanging. Breeze tags in and they deliver double high knees for a 2 count. Drake blocks a suplex and fights both opponents from the corner. Drake run around Breeze and tags in Dain. Fandango also tags in.

Dain runs wild, decking both opponents. He hits a big crossbody on Fandango. Dain clotheslines Breeze into the ring, and then nails a Uranage on Fandango from the apron. Dain launches himself in from the apron with a senton to Fandango. Dain has Fandango and Breeze in his arms now. He hits a 2-for-1 fall-away slam for a 2 count. Drake comes in and tosses Breeze to the floor. Dain splashes Fandango in the corner and in comes Drake off a tag. Dain with a big boot to Fandango. Dain is legal again as Drake goes to the tip. Breeze runs in and superkicks Drake on the way down. They end up hitting a double superkick on Dain for a 2 count by Fandango as Drake breaks it up. Drake is sent out to the floor now. Dain stops a double team.

Drake tags in and goes to the top for a big hurricanrana on Fandango, then a dropkick to send Breeze off the apron. Dain powerbombs Drake on top of Fandango for the pin to win and earn a future title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders to MSK: Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

– After the match, Dain and Drake celebrate as the music hits.

– We get a look back at Night One. McKenzie is backstage with Regal. He praises the competitors from Night One but can’t wait to see what everyone does tonight. He has security with Cole and O’Reilly tonight because we’ve seen how combustible their situation is. She asks if Cole is being fined for putting his hands on Regal. Regal simply says Cole will not be fined. He thanks her to end the interview.

– Sam sends us to part of the Prime Target preview for Cole vs. O’Reilly. Markazi also talks about the match as we get a Tale of the Tape. We go to Joe’s pre-recorded interview with O’Reilly now. O’Reilly insists he has what it takes to beat Cole. He’s not here to set any expectations on if this will be a classic because it will be absolutely one-sided, and he’s here to finish Cole as brutal and quick as he can. Sam and Jimmy then send us to Joe’s pre-recorded interview with Cole. He talks about their history and agrees that this match is personal. He’s going to prove that he didn’t need the other members of The Undisputed Era, that they needed him. Cole says victory for him feels like when Kyle has the realization that the match is over, he’s received a beating like never before, and tells himself he never should’ve messed with Cole. Joe asks if Cole ever sees a world where he and O’Reilly can co-exist again. Cole knows it seems impossible right now but it depends on a lot of factors in the future. If Kyle apologizes and truly believes his apology, and sees the kind of moron and imbecile he’s been, then maybe, as long as he understands he has an ass beating coming first. Sam asks Markazi about tonight’s match. He picks Cole to win. Jimmy goes with O’Reilly to win.

– We see Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin walking backstage as Sam wraps the Kickoff.

– WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two opens live on Peacock and the WWE Network with Alicia Taylor welcoming us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as the crowd pops. Taylor immediately introduces Poppy and out she comes with her band for a performance. Poppy wraps her performance as fans chant her name.

– We cut to black and come right back as the lightning strikes inside the Capitol Wrestling Center and fans cheer. A familiar voice welcomes us to “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two.

Unification Ladder Match for the Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Title: Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin

We go right to the ring and out first comes NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar as Taylor does the introductions. We see ladders around the arena. Vic Joseph welcomes us from the announce table. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see both Cruiserweight Title belts hanging above the ring. Escobar wears his El Fantasma mask out to pay homage but takes it off. There is no sign of Legado del Fantasma partners Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Out next comes NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin.

The bell ring and they immediately start brawling. Devlin drops Escobar first. They run the ropes and Devlin lands a big arm drag takedown, grounding Escobar. Escobar takes control as fans do dueling chants now. Devlin blocks a Gutbuster but Escobar works him over. More back and forth now. Devlin drops Escobar and hits the standing moonsault. Devlin plays to the crowd for some boos as Escobar rolls to the floor to regroup.

Devlin ends up hitting a big moonsault from the apron, taking Escobar down in front of the announcers. Devlin brings Escobar back in but stops to pull a ladder from under the ring. Escobar runs and slides out but Devlin drops him with the ladder. Devlin brings the ladder in the ring and starts climbing for the titles. Escobar stops him and sends him face-first into the ladder. Escobar leans the ladder in the corner now, then stomps on Devlin while he’s down. Devlin blocks a shot into the ladder but Escobar kicks him. Devlin avoids a powerbomb into the leaning ladder. They tangle and Escobar launches Devlin up onto the leaning ladder. Devlin falls out to the floor and the referee checks on him.

Escobar talks some trash and hits a big running double knees into the Plexiglas barrier. Escobar brings a ladder out and leans it against the fan barrier. Escobar works Devlin over at ringside. Escobar returns to the ring and grabs the leaning ladder, standing it up under the titles. Devlin comes back in but Escobar dropkicks the ladder into his face. Escobar unloads on Devlin with a ladder in the corner now. Escobar keeps Devlin down and stomps away as fans try to rally. Escobar positions a ladder under the titles again, and this time he climbs. Devlin stops him but Escobar goes back to stomping away to keep him down. Escobar talks some trash as Devlin tries to get up. Escobar stays on him but Devlin counters and sends Escobar face-first into a ladder that was laying on the turnbuckles in the corner.

Escobar stops Devlin from capitalizing, leveling him for more dueling chants. Devlin quickly gets up the ladder and reaches but Escobar grabs him. Devlin nails a huge DDT and they’re both down as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Escobar sends Devlin to the floor, then hits a huge suicide dive, smashing Devlin’s back into a ladder that was leaning against the barrier. The ladder is still standing but both competitors are down.

Escobar brings a ladder in but he drops it when Devlin rolls in. Escobar talks some trash and rocks Devlin. Devlin is slow to get up and Escobar keeps him down. Escobar goes for a double underhook but Devlin back-drops him onto a ladder. More big back and forth action now. They collide in mid-air with Devlin hitting a big crossbody. Devlin hits a spinning Cutter coming in from the apron. Devlin stands a ladder up as Escobar struggles to get to his feet. Devlin headbutts him right back to the mat. Devlin stands a ladder in the corner and climbs up. Escobar climbs with him and they trade shots at the top, nowhere near the title. Devlin knocks Escobar to the mat. Devlin climbs to the very top of the ladder and hits a huge moonsault to Escobar on the mat. Fans chant “NXT!” again.

Devlin positions the ladder under the titles now. He climbs but here comes Mendoza and Wilde. They send Devlin to the floor and double team him as fans boo. Referees order them to the back but they launch Devlin into the steel ring steps first. Escobar recovers and is all smiles as Mendoza and Wilde point up at the titles. They walk back to the stage as Escobar orders them to the back, then he positions a ladder and starts climbing for the titles. Devlin chucks a ladder at Escobar out of desperation. they both meet at the top of two ladders now, near the titles. They fight it out. Devlin hits a huge Spanish Fly from the ladders. Fans chant “holy shit!” and “this is awesome!” now. Devlin gets up first while Escobar is still laid out. Devlin starts climbing.

Devlin gets a hand on the titles but Escobar climbs up and cuts him off. They both trade shots and go for the titles. Devlin grabs them again but Escobar knocks him off, sending him crashing through the leaning ladder all the way over in the corner. Escobar is slow to capitalize now. He finally unhooks one title, and then the other. The bell rings and Escobar is announced as the Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Winner and New Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Escobar raises both titles on top of the ladder as he’s cheered on and the music hits. Escobar continues celebrating as we go to replays. Santos celebrates on the stage with his 9 year old son, Mendoza and Wilde now. Officials check on Devlin in the ring. Legado del Fantasma stands tall on the stage.

– We see Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly arriving earlier today. NXT General Manager William Regal met them and assigned security teams to each man.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with new NXT Tag Team Champions MSK now. They talk about last night’s Night One title win. She asks about the new #1 contenders, Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. They’ve already beat them in the Dusty Rhodes Classic, but now they’re champions and won’t be losing the titles. They’re also asked about Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, and Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor. They both make different predictions for each match.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

We go back to the ring and out comes The Way – Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart are out next, riding Shotzi’s tank. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

Hartwell attacks Moon while LeRae attacks Shotzi to start as soon as the bell hits. Indi comes over and pulls Shotzi off LeRae, slamming her. Shotzi kicks out at 2 as LeRae goes for the pin. LeRae takes Shotzi to the corner and works her over, focusing on the shoulder. Hartwell comes in and slams Shotzi for a 2 count. Hartwell with a big back elbow for another pin attempt. Fans rally for the champs now.

LeRae tags back in and goes to work on Shotzi for a 2 count. Shotzi tries to mount some offense but Candice drops her for another pin attempt. Candice grounds Shotzi with a submission now as Ember rallies the crowd. Hartwell comes in and stomps Shotzi for a 2 count. Indi tosses Shotzi to the apron, hanging her over the middle rope and kicking her in the head. Candice tags in and stands on Shotzi while she’s down on the apron. Candice with a 2 count, and another with her feet on the ropes but the referee catches her.

Fans rally again as Shotzi looks for a tag but Candice cuts her off. Hartwell drags Shotzi back to their corner and in comes Candice for the double team. Shotzi finally drops Candice with an enziguri. Moon tags in and dropkicks LeRae, then clotheslines her and knocks Hartwell off the apron. Moon with more kicks to LeRae and big right hands in the middle of the ring. Moon throws a crotch chop and levels LeRae with a bigger right hand for a big pop.

Moon tosses Candice to the corner and works her over, dropping her. Moon goes to the top for The Eclipse but Hartwell distracts from the apron, allowing LeRae to crotch her. Candice and LeRae climb up for a double superplex now but Shotzi slams Hartwell to the mat. Shotzi climbs up on Candice from behind but here comes Hartwell, bringing them all to the mat at once. Hartwell covers Moon for a close 2 count. Hartwell and Moon go at it now. Hartwell with a big sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count.

LeRae tags in for the double team but Moon shoves her into Hartwell. Shotzi tags back in and hits a flying crossbody on both challengers. Hartwell gets sent out. Shotzi with a big suplex on LeRae. Shotzi hits a double suicide dive on both challengers on the floor but she lands mostly into the barrier while Moon held the ropes open for her. Moon goes to the top and flies to the floor, taking LeRae out as Hartwell escaped. Moon and Shotzi bring LeRae back in for the big double team. Shotzi covers for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring, showing some frustration now.

LeRae rolls Shotzi out of nowhere for a 2 count. LeRae superkicks Shotzi in the jaw, then knocks Moon off the apron. Hartwell tags back in and almost gets the pin on Shotzi but Moon breaks it just in time. Moon rocks LeRae with a knee to the face. Hartwell and Shotzi go at it now. Shotzi with an enziguri. Moon tags in and goes to the top. She hits somewhat of a double Eclipse to both challengers. Shotzi is legal now. She goes to the top and hits the flying senton on Hartwell for the pin to retain.

Winners: Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

– After the match, Moon and Blackheart begin celebrating with the titles as the music hits. We go to replays. Shotzi and Moon continue celebrating as The Way recovers at ringside.

– We see separate backstage shots of Finn Balor and Karrion Kross backstage. We go to a break and come back to plugs for WrestleMania 37 and NXT moving to Tuesday nights beginning next week.

– The announcers show us how Bronson Reed won the Gauntlet Eliminator on Night One.

– We see NCAA standout wrestler Gable Steveson sitting at ringside with WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.

NXT North American Title Match: Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano

We go back to the ring and out comes Bronson Reed. Out next comes The Way – NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano with Austin Theory. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor as Gargano taunts Reed.

The bell rings and Reed catches Gargano, launching him to the mat. Gargano charges but Reed drops him with a shoulder. Gargano hits the ropes and ducks an elbow but Reed cartwheels out of the way. They run the ropes again and Reed drops Gargano with ease. Reed presses Gargano high in the air and then into a fall-away slam. Reed works Gargano over in the corner now. Gargano drops Gargano as fans do dueling chants.

Gargano escapes to the apron and rocks Reed, then launches himself in with a thrust to the gut. Gargano tries to capitalize but Reed drops him. Reed levels Gargano with a big chop to the chest. Reed misses in the corner and Gargano starts to mount offense. Gargano with a chop block and a clothesline to bring Reed down. Gargano drives knees and elbows into Reed to keep him down now. Gargano with a running kick to the ribs. Gargano sends Reed to the floor and keeps attacking. Gargano flies out but Reed catches him. Gargano slides free with a rake to the face, and shoves Reed into the edge of the announce table.

Reed continues to hold his ribs. Gargano brings it back in and works Reed over in the corner. Gargano mounts Reed in the corner with right hands. Reed brings him down and tries to sit on him but misses. Gargano keeps control and hits a top rope splash for a 1 count. Gargano with forearms to the ribs and the lower back. Gargano grounds Reed now, hitting him with knee strikes. Gargano has Reed down on the mat now, driving more knees into the ribs as Theory looks on.

Reed has Gargano on his back now, ramming him into the corner to break free. Reed runs into a boot in the corner. Gargano comes off the top but Reed catches him for a powerslam. Reed drops Gargano with right hands now. Reed with a big splash in the corner. Reed chokeslams Gargano back to the mat. Gargano breaks out of a suplex with knees to the head. Reed lift him back up and turns it into a DVD for a close 2 count. Reed takes Gargano to the corner for a superplex but Gargano pulls his leg out and kicks him. Gargano with a Backstabber to bring Reed to the mat for a close 2 count.

More back and forth and big moves from both Superstars. Reed gets Gargano on his shoulders but Gargano turns it into a big reverse hurricanrana. Gargano goes for the GargaNo Escape now in the middle of the ring. Reed slowly gets to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Reed ends up sending Gargano flying to the mat. Reed goes to the top for the Tsunami Splash but Gargano moves and he lands hard. Gargano superkicks Reed for a close 2 count. Reed catches a kick, nails a headbutt and a clothesline. Reed goes back to the top for the Tsunami but Theory jumps on the apron. Reed decks him to the floor. Gargano takes advantage of the distraction and crotches Reed on the top. Fans boo.

Gargano works Reed over and climbs up. Gargano goes for the hurricanrana but wastes some time. The move is botched. Reed follows up with a big powerbomb for a 2 count as Theory places Gargano’s leg on the bottom rope. The referee warns him. Reed comes out and grabs Theory by the neck. He scoops Gargano on his back and tosses him at Theory. Reed returns to the ring and runs the ropes for a big suicide dive on Theory. Gargano decks Reed and brings it back in. Reed blocks One Final Beat and drives Gargano into the mat for another close pin attempt. Gargano fights out of another powerbomb attempt, sending him into the ropes.

Gargano with two superkicks. Gargano runs into a big superkick and goes down. Reed goes back up for a moonsault but Gargano moves out of the way. Gargano follows up with One Final Beat, and another One Final Beat for the pin to retain.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

– After the match, Gargano’s music hits as Theory rushes in the ring to join him. We go to replays. Gargano sits up on Theory’s shoulders now as they celebrate and fans boo them. Reed sits up on his knees in the ring and the referee checks on. Fans continue booing The Way.

– Back from a break and we get a promo for the NXT Title match.

– We see Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch at ringside. Burch is wearing a sling for his separated shoulder.

NXT Title Match: Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor

We get backstage shots of the competitors heading to the ring for what’s billed as the co-main event. Out first comes Karrion Kross with Scarlett with their unique entrance. They hit the ring and pose together in the center. Kross is wearing new in-ring attire. Out next comes NXT Champion Finn Balor. Balor comes out with his red X painted on his upper body. Balor hits the corners to pose as Kross stares him down. They meet in the middle of the ring for a face off as Taylor does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and they face off again as fans cheer them on. They lock up and Kross overpowers, sending Balor to the mat. They face off again and lock up. Balor tie the arm up. Kross shoves him away. Kross goes behind and they trade holds now. Balor controls Kross by the arm. Kross scoops Balor but he slides out. Kross drops Balor but Balor smiles back at him. Balor with a headlock to try and bring Kross to the mat. Kross tries to break free but Balor keeps it locked in.

Kross drops Balor with a big shoulder. Balor stares him down and smiles. Kross has Balor’s red paint on the side of his head. Kross mocks Balor after a kick. Balor chops and kicks. Kross grabs Balor and tosses him across the ring after a slap. Balor gets up and smiles at Kross again. Balor with a big slap across the face. Kross seethes now. Kross yells in Balor’s face and rams him to the corner for shoulder thrusts as the referee warns him. Kross whips Balor across the ring and delivers another big thrust in the corner. Kross does the same but Balor moves and Kross rams the ring post now.

Balor works Kross over in the corner, focusing on the arm. Scarlett tries to encourage Kross but Balor keeps control and takes him down by the arm again. Kross tries to power up but Balor keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring. Kross gets up with Balor on his back, ramming him back in the corner. Kross takes control now, launching Balor with a big suplex. Kross turns Balor upside down in the corner in a Tree of Woe, working him over as fans boo. Kross with a running knee while Balor is upside down.

Balor ends up countering and takes Kross down into an armbar. Kross rolls over and powers up but Balor brings him right back to the mat with a big arm DDT. Kross rolls around in pain but Balor goes right back to working on the arm. Balor chops Kross in the corner now. Balor keeps focusing on the arm and elbow in the corner as fans rally. Balor with another chop to the chest. Balor drops Kross with a spin kick to the chest. Balor stomps away while Kross is down now. Balor with big strikes to the chest now while Kross is trapped in the ropes. Balor charges but Kross kicks him to the mat. Fans chant for Kross. He scoops Balor, rams him into the turnbuckles twice, but Balor counters and brings him back down in the middle of the ring. The referee counts while both are down. Kross sits up and grabs Balor’s ankle but Balor kicks him in the face.

They tangle and Kross nails an overhead suplex. Kross levels Balor with a big suplex. Kross with a powerbomb for a close 2 count. Kross calls for the finish over Balor. Balor counters with big knees. Balor drops Kross and hits the double stomp to the chest, then the running kick. Balor with an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring now. Kross tosses Balor to the mat out of nowhere by overpowering. Kross charges but Balor nails a Slingblade.

Balor waits in the corner now as Kross recovers. Balor charges but Kross meets him with a clothesline. Kross with a big Doomsday Saito suplex. Kross calls for Balor’s time. Kross waits for Balor to get up. He charges but Balor nails the pele kick, then a dropkick into the corner. Balor with a dropkick to the back into the corner now. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace and he nails it. Balor covers for a close 2 count as Kross kicks out. Kross goes right into a Straitjacket submission on the mat. Balor tries to get up but Kross has him locked in. Balor rolls through and hits a double stomp to the chest as fans pop.

Balor sits up and shows some frustration now, as does Kross. Balor with a running kick to the ribs. Balor with an abdominal stretch submission on the mat now. Scarlett screams as Kross tries to make it to the bottom rope. Kross turns it around and unloads with forearm shots to the back of the head, putting Balor to sleep face-down on the mat. Kross picks Balor up and hits a big German suplex.

Kross scoops Balor for a Doomsday Saito suplex. Balor stumbles to his feet now. Kross runs from behind and hits the big running forearm to the back of the head. Balor goes down but he’s still moving. Kross charges with another big forearm to the back of the neck. Kross covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT Champion: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross stands tall as the music hits. Scarlett joins him as he takes the title. We go to replays. Kross and Scarlett pose in the middle of the ring as the spotlight shines on them.

– Back from a break and we get another vignette for Franky Monet (believed to be Taya Valkyrie) with her dog running around. She will debut on Tuesday night.

– McKenzie is backstage with Legado del Fantasma. Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar gives brief props to Jordan Devlin and says it didn’t matter what he brought. He goes on and says he is the Emperor of Lucha Libre.

– We see new NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez at ringside as the announcers promote NXT moving to Tuesdays. She stands and gets a pop.

– We get a video package for tonight’s main event.

Unsanctioned Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

We get a quick shot of both competitors walking backstage. Out first comes Kyle O’Reilly. Security members are lining both sides of the entrance ramp. The security guards head to the ring and form a line, cutting the ring in half as O’Reilly paces around. Out next comes Adam Cole. Cole poses on the stage and gets some boos. Cole and O’Reilly stare at each other as Cole stops on the ramp. Cole walks around and poses on the apron before entering the ring. Cole taunts O’Reilly with the security guards in between them. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

