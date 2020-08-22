LIVE WWE NXT TAKEOVER XXX RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Takeover XXX Results – August 22, 2020

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” Pre-Show opens up on the WWE Network with Scott Stanford and Sam Roberts at WWE TV studios. They’re joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who checks in via Zoom. We see footage from earlier today of Adam Cole and his crew arriving to the NXT Arena. NXT General Manager William Regal greets them and says tonight will be between McAfee and Adam Cole only. McAfee says Regal has nothing to worry about, then walks off. Stanford sends us to a video package for tonight’s NXT Title match.

Booker predicts Keith Lee to retain his title over Karrion Kross tonight. Roberts puts over Kross. They discuss Dakota Kai vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Stanford says this could be the match of the night. Stanford sends us to a video package on Imperium now, with comments from NXT UK Champion WALTER and the others.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: Breezango vs. Legado del Fantasma vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

We go to the ring for tonight’s opener as Breezango is out first – Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix are on commentary. Vic says Corey Graves will join them later. Alicia Taylor does the introductions as Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are out next. The winners of this match will become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma – Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Escobar returns to the back.

Mendoza and Fandango go at it to start. Mendoza gets the upperhand and then goes at it with Lorcan. They tangle on the apron now and Mendoza kicks Lorcan to the floor. Mendoza unloads on Fandango now and goes to the top but Fandango shoves him off to the floor. Fandango levels Wilde with a big clothesline when he comes in. Fandango launches Wilde to the floor, taking down Mendoza, Lorcan and Burch. The crowd of developmental trainees at the NXT Arena cheer Fandango on.

Lorcan tries to suplex Fandango from the apron to the floor. Fandango brings it in the ring but gets rolled up for a 2 count, and another. Fandango and Lorcan trade big strikes now. Lorcan just gets angry. Fandango dances some but Lorcan responds with chops. Fandango keeps fighting and they tumble to the floor. Fandango chops Lorcan around ringside. Mendoza runs to the top turnbuckle and hits a big corkscrew to the floor, taking down Lorcan and Fandango for a big pop.

Wilde has Lorcan in the ring but here comes Breeze. Wilde handles them both and covers for two pin attempts. Wilde stomps away on both competitors now. Lorcan gets dropkicked into the corner but Burch tags in. Burch unloads on Wilde and Breeze now. Burch dropkicks Wilde and kicks in the corner, then hits a big German suplex. Burch puts Wilde on his shoulders and Lorcan looks to capitalize from the top but it’s broken up. Burch and Wilde tangle. Burch with a big headbutt. More back and forth now but Wilde and Mendoza land some offense during the chaos. Fandango superkicks Lorcan and then Mendoza as he flies in.

Breeze tags in for the double team with Fandango on Mendoza. Fandango with the flying leg drop while Mendoza is on Breeze’s knees. Wilde breaks the pin up. Mendoza fights Breeze off. Mendoza with a big Spanish Fly. Wilde with a big 450 Splash after Mendoza drags Breeze to the corner. The others break the pin up at the last second. Breeze holds Wilde for the Unprettier but Lorcan charges and nails a running uppercut to Wilde. Breeze comes right back with a superkick to Lorcan for the pin to win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Breezango

– After the match, Fandango and Breeze celebrate in the ring as their music hits. We go to replays. Back to commercial.

– We see Timothy Thatcher warming up in the back. Roberts says Thatcher vs. Finn Balor will open the show.

– They hype tonight’s Ladder Match now. Booker believes Cameron Grimes will win the vacant NXT North American Title. We see video from earlier today of The Undisputed Era arriving. Stanford sends us to a video package on Cole vs. McAfee. Booker is going with Cole and Roberts is backing McAfee. Stanford wraps the Takeover Pre-Show.

– The NXT “Takeover: XXX” event opens up with a video package, set to “Moth Into Flame” by Metallica.

– We’re live from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. Corey Graves is with him. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is calling action from home. The NXT developmental trainees cheer from the crowd.

Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher

We go right to the ring as Finn Balor makes his way to the ring. Timothy Thatcher is out next.

The bell rings and Balor unloads in the corner. Thatcher takes Balor to the mat and grounds him. Thatcher with open-hand strikes on the mat. Thatcher tries for an armbar but Balor turns it around on the mat with an armbar attempt of his own. They continue tangling on the mat. They get back up and Balor works on the arm. Thatcher keeps fighting. More back and forth now. Thatcher controls Balor with a front face lock now. Thatcher with a big shot to the chest against the ropes.

Thatcher keeps Balor locked in in the middle of the ring as the crowd rallies. Balor counters and sends Thatcher over the top rope to the floor. Thatcher comes right back in but Balor stomps away as the referee warns him. Thatcher takes Balor down by the leg and controls him, bending the knee and ankle. Balor ends up grabbing the bottom rope to break it up.

Thatcher decks Balor and drives a big knee to the ribs. Thatcher with another submission on the leg and neck now. Thatcher with a Bow & Arrow submission. Balor tries for a pin attempt but it’s broken and Thatcher keeps control from his feet now. Balor jumps up and rocks Thatcher. Balor keeps bringing it but Thatcher takes him right down into a Kimura in the middle of the ring.

They tangle on the mat some more but Thatcher keeps focusing on the arm. Thatcher with a knee into the back now. Thatcher grounds Balor as the crowd tries to rally for him. Thatcher with another big knee. Thatcher clubs on Balor and drives another knee. Thatcher with a double Chicken Wing on his feet now. Balor counters and drops Thatcher into a 2 count. Thatcher keeps control of Balor. They tangle some more and Balor hits the basement dropkick to the face. The crowd rallies as Balor decks Thatcher. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring.

Thatcher with a huge chop to the chest. Balor with an overhead kick out of nowhere and they both go down in the middle of the ring. Balor chops Thatcher in the corner, and another across the ring. Balor charges for a Slingblade but it’s blocked. Balor drops Thatcher by blocking a submission, then stomps on his chest for a pop. Balor grounds Thatcher now. More back and forth on their feet now. Thatcher avoids a 1916. Balor with an abdominal stretch now. Balor drops Thatcher with the inverted DDT but Thatcher kicks out at 2. Balor dropkicks Thatcher into the turnbuckles. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Thatcher moves and Balor’s left leg goes out. Thatcher looks to capitalize and applies the single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring. Balor finally makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold.

Thatcher pulls him back and kicks him in the back while holding him by the leg. Balor turns it around and kicks Thatcher in the ribs. Thatcher comes right back with a kick to the head. Thatcher with a German suplex. They tangle in the middle of the ring and Balor rolls Thatcher for 2. Balor comes right back with another submission in the middle of the ring. Thatcher is wide-eyed with an ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Balor rolls through and stomps Thatcher in the chest. They get up and Balor ducks a swing. Balor takes Thatcher back down and goes to the top for Coup de Grace. Balor nails it this time but Balor’s leg gave him trouble and Thatcher isn’t all the way down. Balor follows up with the 1916 DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor sits up and Thatcher rolls over as the music hits. We go to replays. Balor climbs to the turnbuckles and poses.

– We see Keith Lee and Mia Yim arriving to the arena earlier today.

– We see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in the crowd – RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

– We get a video package for tonight’s Ladder Match.

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. The Velveteen Dream

We go back to the ring and see the vacant NXT North American Title belt hanging high. Ladders are all around as Alicia Taylor begins the introductions. Damian Priest is out first, followed by Johnny Gargano. Gargano gives Priest a look as he circles the ring. Bronson Reed is out next, paying tribute to Bam Bam Bigelow with his gear. Cameron Grimes is out next. The Velveteen Dream is the last competitor out. Dream pushes Priest out of the way so he can pose in the corner. Priest drops Dream to start the match as the bell hits.

The brawl continues and stops with Grimes in between Reed and Priest. They take turns on him. The ring is clear now as Priest and Reed face off. Dream drops Reed from behind before they can go at it, into Priest. Dream sends Gargano back out with a Fame-asser. Dream unloads on Priest and hits a huge DDT to send him out. Dream with impressive offense on Reed and then Grimes. Dream has cleared the ring. He looks up at the title and then goes out for a ladder but Grimes sends him into the steel steps.

There’s a mini ladder that Grimes pulls out. Priest levels him. Priest and Grimes go at it on the floor now. Grimes with a big kick to the jaw from the apron. Grimes tries to bring a ladder in but Gargano fights him. Gargano launches himself in over the top and drops Grimes on the mat. Gargano goes for the ladder but Priest rocks him. Priest with a big kick to Gargano. Priest has his Crucifix Bomb to Gargano interrupted by Reed. Reed ends up launching Priest. Dream comes in and sends Reed to the floor. Dream and Priest both stand ladders up. They climb for the title but Grimes shoves them both over. Grimes climbs both ladders but Priest and Dream pull them, forcing him to do a split. Reed then levels Grimes in between the ladders. Dream and Priest stun Reed with the ladders. They go to throw the ladders at each other and they collide.

After more chaos with Reed in control Reed drops Gargano and Dream with a ladder, then hits a senton onto it. Priest comes in and unloads with Reed, trading strikes. Priest gets dropped. Grimes runs in but Reed levels him with a huge clothesline. Reed stands a ladder up but Gargano climbs it, then gets knocked off. Reed catches Gargano but Gargano jumps on a ladder. Priest pulls him off but Gargano keeps using others to jump on the ladder. Reed and Priest try to double team Gargano now but Dream and Grimes interrupt. They double superkick Reed. Gargano goes for the title once again but Dream and Grimes pull him off. It looks like they’re forming a temporary trio to beat down the two bigger opponents.

This eventually ends and Gargano crotches Dream up top. Priest traps Gargano and Dream in the corner with two ladders, then drives into them. Grimes piles a ladder on top of Priest and the other two. Reed then traps Grimes with the others and a ladder. He splashes into the other competitors and several ladders for a “this is awesome!” chant. There’s a huge Tower of Doom superplex powerbomb spot with Grimes, Reed, Priest and Dream. Reed got the upperhand there. Gargano gets up and stands a ladder up. Grimes ends up running the ladder while Reed scoops Gargano. Priest knocks him off and he goes to the floor. Gargano drops Reed and ends up on the outside. Priest climbs for the title but Dream stops him. Dream unloads on Priest. He climbs up but Priest takes his legs out and sends him to the floor. Priest climbs up but Grimes stops him. Priest unloads on Gargano and Grimes but Gargano superkicks him.

Dream tosses Gargano to the floor. Reed rams a ladder into Dream’s face, then Grimes. Gargano hits a springboard DDT to the ladder with Reed’s neck in the opening. Dream tosses a ladder out at Priest but it hits the Plexiglas at one point. Gargano sends Dream out. Gargano leaps out sending Reed into the barrier. Grimes drops Gargano at ringside but Dream levels Grimes. Reed follows up and takes out Dream and Gargano with a suicide dive. They’re all down on the floor now. Grimes brings a ladder in the ring and stands it up but Priest rocks him. Priest runs up the leaning ladder, with Grimes under it, and leaps out, taking down the other 3 competitors on the floor. A “holy shit!” chant starts up.

Candice LeRae comes out to check on Gargano. She runs in to stop Grimes from climbing for the title. Grimes comes down and they argue as she tips the ladder over. LeRae attacks Grimes and unloads on him. Gargano comes in and drops him. Gargano helps LeRae hit a hurricanrana on Grimes, sending him to the floor to take out the other challengers. Grimes stands a ladder up under the title now. Reed runs in and climbs up, knocking Gargano down. Reed reaches for the title but stops to knock Gargano back down. LeRae climbs up and jumps on Reed’s back. Reed hits a huge splash from the top of the ladder, with LeRae on his back, landing on Gargano on the mat. The crowd pops.

Gargano and LeRae are down on the outside now. Reed climbs up for the title but Priest meets him on the other side. Grimes stands up a taller ladder. Priest knocks Reed off but he sends Grimes to the other ladder, sending Priest to the mat. Dream stops Grimes from grabbing the title. All the ladders are knocked over and competitors are on the mat now. More back and forth between Dream and Grimes. Dream places Grimes on the ladder bridged from the middle rope to another ladder. Dream stands up the taller ladder now and climbs up. Dream tries to grab the title but Priest knocks him off. Reed pulls Priest off as he grabs for the title. Priest slams Reed back into a leaning ladder in the corner.

Grimes hits the Cave In on Priest to prevent him from climbing. Grimes climbs up for the title but Gargano interrupts. They trade shots on two ladders. Gargano powerbombs Grimes from up high onto the ladder bridge down below. Gargano is down on the mat and Grimes rolls to the floor. Gargano gets up and kicks away at Priest on the apron. Priest goes to chokeslam Gargano from the apron but Dream superkicks him onto a ladder bridge from the apron to the barrier. Dream hits a DVD with Gargano, onto Priest on the ladder bridge.

Dream climbs the ladder now. Dream reaches the title but Reed shoves the ladder over. Dream goes flying over the barrier, into a table or other debris on the other side of the barrier. No one knows where Dream is and a replay shows how hard he landed. Reed finally goes for the title and looks to have it but Grimes sends him down. Grimes climbs now and gets his hand on the title but Gargano is back at the top, rocking him with right hands. Gargano sends Grimes to the mat. Gargano grabs the title but Priest grabs him by the neck up high. Gargano gets the belt free but he and Priest tangle with it at the top. Gargano gets sent to the mat and Priest is left holding the title for the win.

Winner and New NXT North American Champion: Damian Priest

– After the match, the music hits as the crowd cheers Priest on. He holds the title up high on the ladder. We go to replays.

– We get a video package for the next match.

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

We go to the ring and Adam Cole is out first with The Undisputed Era, but they return to the back. Pat McAfee takes the mic from the back and brags about opening Superbowls and other big events, but goes on and says this one will end with a quick swing of his special foot. McAfee heads out and stands at the entrance. His crew comes out, all wearing “COLE SUCKS” t-shirts. McAfee poses in the corner as his crew watches from the apron. NXT General Manager William Regal had ruled during the Pre-Show that this was between the two competitors only.

The bell rings and they face off. They lock up and break. McAfee backs off and taunts Cole. They lock up again and Cole applies a headlock, talking trash. McAfee shows Cole up a bit but Cole almost nails a big kick and it scares McAfee into the corner. He gets some encourage from his crew. He comes back and grabs Cole for a headlock now. McAfee drops Cole with a big shoulder tackle. McAfee ends up avoiding another big kick and going to the floor for a breather with his crew.

McAfee taunts Cole from the floor and disrespects The Undisputed Era. Cole comes out and McAfee’s group stares him down. Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish run down and we have a face off as the two sides yell at each other. Regal’s extra security gets in between them. McAfee leaps from the top turnbuckle and nails a huge Swanton, taking down the big group of people for a big pop and “holy shit!” chant. McAfee is pleased with himself.

McAfee and Cole bring it back in the ring now. McAfee drops Cole in the corner and delivers boots. McAfee takes his time with Cole and work him around the ring, taunting him and talking trash. McAfee grabs Cole by his face and scoops him for a slam in the middle of the ring. Cole quickly kicks out but McAfee stays on top of him and grounds him with a headlock. Cole tries to fight back but McAfee nails a nice dropkick.

A brawl breaks out after Cole gets slapped. Cole levels McAfee with a big boot. Cole stomps away in the corner now as the referee warns him. Cole gets hyped up for a pop. McAfee comes at Cole but Cole slams him over his knee with a backbreaker for a close 2 count. Cole smirks at the kick out. Cole kneels down in McAfee’s face and goes for the running kick but McAfee ducks it. Cole comes back with a big Codebreaker but McAfee still kicks out. Cole sits up and looks a bit surprised.

Cole goes to the top now but McAfee crotches him. McAfee climbs up for a superplex but Cole fights back. Cole shoves McAfee but he does a back flip and lands on his feet. McAfee nods back at Cole and Cole is stunned. McAfee runs right back up and hits a big superplex but Cole kicks out at 2. They’re on the floor now and McAfee tries to run kick Cole against the steel ring steps but Cole moves and McAfee kicks the steel. McAfee yells out in pain now. Cole brings him back in the ring.

McAfee limps at Cole and puts his arms up to block but Cole kicks his leg out instead. Cole applies the Figure Four now, yelling at him to give up. McAfee finally gets the bottom rope to break the hold. McAfee goes to the corner and talks trash but Cole unloads with boots. McAfee ends up hitting a low kick and the referee doesn’t see it.

McAfee follows up with a clothesline in the middle of the ring. Cole gets up, hunched over, and McAfee delivers his big punt kick but mostly to the chest, which Graves acknowledges. Cole barely kicks out in time and McAfee can’t believe it. McAfee goes to the top to boos now. He takes his shirt off and leaps with the double axe handle but Cole superkicks him in mid-air. Cole is focused now, yelling at McAfee to get up and watch him beat him up. McAfee sits up and remains defiant. Cole looks to drop his knee pad and expose his knee but he changes his mind. Cole goes to the corner and waits for McAfee to get up. Cole nails the Panama Sunrise for the pin to win.

Winner: Adam Cole

– After the match, Cole gets up and has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Cole stands tall and takes it all in as the music continues.

– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre joins Graves and Joseph in the arena. He plugs his SummerSlam match against Randy Orton, who he calls a piece of crap, but a piece of crap but a talented piece of crap. Drew also picks NXT Champion Keith Lee to win the main event.

– We see Karrion Kross backstage training for the main event.

– We get a video package for the next match.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai

We go back to the ring and out first comes Dakota Kai with Raquel Gonzalez. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is out next and she’s ready to go. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and Shirai goes right to work on Kai. Kai turns it around and beats on Shirai in the corner. Shirai back-flips at Kai a few times and may have landed hard, stunning herself. Kai takes the leg out but Shirai turns it back around in the corner. Kai ends up on the floor and Shirai follows. Shirai has words with Gonzalez as she gets in the way. Kai runs in the ring and back out, shoving Kai into the ring post from behind. Kai brings it back in for a 2 count.

Kai keeps control until Shirai sends her face-first into the rope. They go back and forth until Kai hits a big kick to the face from the floor. Kai with an armbar on the middle rope now as the referee counts. Kai comes back in and flattens Shirai with a big boot to the face for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Kai keeps Shirai down and focuses on her arm. Shirai keeps kicking out but Kai stays on her. Kai stomps on the arm some more.

Kai grounds Shirai now, still focusing on her arm. Shirai rolls Kai up for a close 2 count. Kai comes back for another pin attempt and Gonzalez yells at the referee. Kai with strikes while Shirai is on the mat. Gonzalez yells at Kai that this is her title. Kai with another submission to keep Shirai down. Kai ends up missing the big kick and Shirai drops her with a palm strike. Shirai looks to make a comeback now as the crowd chants for her. Shirai plants Kai face-first and then hits the one-arm 619.

Shirai springboards in and hits the missile dropkick for another close 2 count. They tangle again and Shirai hits a stomp. They end up on the apron and Kai goes for a big German to the floor but Shirai hangs on. Now Kai tries to powerbomb her to the floor. Shirai with boots to the chest to get free. Shirai comes back in but wastes some time for the pin attempt. Kai comes right back with an arm submission. Kai kicks Shirai around in the face now, talking trash and yelling at her. Shirai yells at her to bring it. Shirai powers up with strikes to the face. Shirai runs into the Scorpion Kick.

Kai misses the running boot in the corner. Shirai ducks a right hand. Kai blocks the German and slams Shirai back into the turnbuckle. Shirai ducks another running boot in the corner. Shirai runs and nails Kai twice in the corner, then delivers the running double knees. Shirai goes to the top but Kai decks her. Kai works her over and climbs up for a superplex. Shirai resists some more. Shirai drops Kai and turns her upside down in the corner. Shirai delivers the big double stomp from the top. Shirai is slow to make the pin but Kai kicks out at 2.

More back and forth now. Kai ends up trapping Shirai in the armbar. Shirai can’t get out but finally gets to the bottom rope. The referee yells at Kai as she keeps it locked in. The hold is finally broken. Shirai looks to springboard in but Kai kicks her in mid-move. Shirai drops Kai from the apron and climbs up to the top. Kai keeps fighting and pulls Shirai from the top into a kick. Kai goes for the pin but Shirai gets her leg on the bottom rope to save the match. Shirai almost gets sent into the referee but she puts the brakes on. Kai runs and hits the big boot in the corner but she nails it on the referee and he goes down.

Shirai hits the German suplex on Kai in the middle of the ring. Shirai goes to the top and hits the moonsault for the pin but the referee is laid out. Shirai realizes what has happened. Gonzalez comes in and hits her from behind, planting her in the mat. Gonzalez places Kai on top of Shirai and then wakes the referee up. He slowly makes the count but Shirai kicks out and Kai can’t believe it. Kai scoops Shirai for the GTK but Shirai blocks mid-move and takes Kai down into the Crossface. The referee is still out of it. They tangle and Kai rolls through as the referee slowly gets up. Shirai delivers a big knee to the face, sending her out to regroup on the floor.

Shirai goes to the top and leaps out to the floor, taking both Kai and Gonzalez down. Shirai brings Kai back into the ring and hits another big moonsault on Kai for the pin to win.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, the music hits as Shirai stands tall and celebrates. Gonzalez suddenly attacks from behind. The music interrupts and out comes Rhea Ripley. Ripley hits the ring and faces off with Gonzalez. They stare each other down, face to face now. Gonzalez backs off a bit but Ripley gets right back in her face. Kai gets back to her feet and gets Gonzalez to leave the ring with her. Ripley is still staring Gonzalez down as she backs up the ramp with Kai. Shirai’s music starts back up as she stands tall in the ring with the belt, facing the camera while Ripley stands with her back to her, still staring Gonzalez down. We go to replays from the match. Ripley is now standing tall on the ramp, staring back at Shirai in the ring.

– We get a promo for NXT UK returning on September 17.

– We get a promo for Tommaso Ciampa returning this Wednesday.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro is shown at ringside watching the show.

– McKenzie Mitchell approaches new NXT North American Champion Damian Priest backstage for comment. He says she’ll have to stick around and party if she wants a comment. Priest jumps into a hot tub with two women and toasts them with champagne.

– We get a promo for tonight’s main event.

NXT Title Match: Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Karrion Kross making his way to the ring with Scarlett in another unique entrance. NXT Champion Keith Lee is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

Continue to refresh this page for the latest results and updates.